Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Epidemiology Research Report 2023: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan 2019-2032

This comprehensive 'Alzheimer's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032' report offers a deep dive into the understanding of Alzheimer's disease, encompassing historical and projected epidemiological insights. The report delves into Alzheimer's disease trends across key regions including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The epidemiology analysis encompasses a range of factors such as total diagnosed prevalent cases, age-specific cases, gender-specific cases, and severity-specific cases of Alzheimer's disease across the 7MM. These regions span the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan, providing epidemiological data from 2019 to 2032.



Alzheimer's Disease Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the estimates by the publisher, in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease were estimated to be approximately 15,083,370 cases in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.4%.

In the US, there were approximately 6,186,284 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in 2022. These were nearly 41% of the total cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan accounted for the second-highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, contributing nearly 26%, while the UK accounted for the least with nearly 4% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases.

In 2022, EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 33% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's in the 7MM. There were approximately 4,942,376 total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest (nearly 31%) total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, with approximately 1,510,515 cases, followed by France (nearly 24%).

Japan accounted for 3,954,710 diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease. In 2022 the age-specific distribution of the disease suggests that the age cohort of 75-84 years accounted for the majority, nearly 51% of the cases, followed by =85 (32%), 65-74 (14%), and < 65 years (3%). These cases of Alzheimer's disease are expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per estimates based on this epidemiology model for Alzheimer's disease, the gender distribution of the disease suggests a female predominance across the 7MM, with approximately 5,024,849 male and 10,058,521 female cases in the 7MM in 2022.

According to estimates based on this epidemiology model, in EU4 and the UK, around 1,454,541 males and 3,487,835 females were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2022, and the cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Alzheimer's disease diagnosed prevalent cases based on severity were divided into MCI, mild, moderate, and severe dementia. According to the publisher's epidemiology model, in the 7MM, MCI due to Alzheimer's disease accounted for the highest cases, with approximately 8,174,943 cases, while severe dementia accounted for the least, with approximately 1,450,356 cases in 2022. The cases are expected to increase by 2032.

According to estimates based on this epidemiology model for Alzheimer's disease, in Japan, in 2022, there were approximately 2,324,183 cases of MCI, 826,139 cases of mild dementia, 517,671 cases of moderate dementia, and 286,716 cases of severe dementia, which are expected to increase during the study period.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Alzheimer's disease, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Alzheimer's disease.

The report recognizes the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM, total diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, age-specific cases of Alzheimer's disease, gender-specific cases of Alzheimer's disease, and severity-specific cases of Alzheimer's disease.

Report Highlights

Ten Years Forecast of Alzheimer's Disease

The 7MM coverage

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Age-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Gender-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Severity-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risk and burdens of Alzheimer's disease?

What is the historical Alzheimer's disease patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Alzheimer's disease at the 7MM level?

What growth opportunities will be across the 7MM concerning the patient population with Alzheimer's disease?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Alzheimer's disease during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

At what CAGR is the population expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2023-2032)?

Key Assessments

Patient segmentation

Disease risk and burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Alzheimer's Disease in 2019

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Alzheimer's Disease in 2032



4. Methodology of Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology



5. Executive Summary of Alzheimer's Disease



6. Disease Background and Overview of Alzheimer's Disease

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Signs and Symptoms

6.3. Classification of Alzheimer's Disease

6.4. Risk Factors

6.5. The severity of Alzheimer's Disease

6.6. Pathophysiology

6.7. Diagnosis

6.7.1. NIA-AA Criteria

6.7.2. DSM-5 Criteria for Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease

6.7.3. IWG-2 Criteria for Alzheimer's Disease

6.7.4. Mini-mental state examination (MMSE)



7. Patient Journey



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.2.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

8.2.2. Gender-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

8.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

8.2.4. Severity-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the 7MM

8.4. The US

8.4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the US

8.4.2. Gender-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the US

8.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the US

8.4.4. Severity-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the US

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Gender-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Severity-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan

8.6.2. Gender-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan

8.6.4. Severity-specific Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan



9. KOL Opinion Leaders' Views



10. Unmet Needs



11. Appendix



