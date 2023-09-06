Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market to Reach USD 334.83 Billion by 2030; Rising Brand Awareness and Affinity for Premium Items to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to grow from USD 112.74 Billion in 2020 to USD 334.83 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



One of the most important measures for avoiding counterfeiting is secure packing. Anti-counterfeit packaging is the practise of assigning secure packaging to a product to reduce counterfeiting and infringement. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is a type of secure packaging that prevents counterfeiting and ensures the items' safety. Companies take anti-counterfeiting measurements, which aid them in avoiding revenue and loyalty losses due to counterfeiting.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12640



Government-enforced anti-counterfeit regulations is a major driver of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Anti-counterfeit packaging has been adopted by manufacturers all over the world to retain customers as the e-commerce business grows and consumers' preferences for luxury items grows. In addition, a huge increase in counterfeit product creation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries is boosting market growth. Furthermore, significant technological breakthroughs, such as the creation of micro tags for authentication and effective product quality control, are boosting the market's growth.



Key players operating in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market are 3D AG, 3M Company, Advance Track & Trace, AlpVision S.A., Ampacet Corporation, Applied DNA Science, Authentix, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries, DuPont, IMPINJ, Inc., Intelligent Label Solutions, SATO Holdings, SAVI Technology, Inc., SICPA Holdings SA, SML Group, Systech International, Tracelink Inc., TruTag Technologies, Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/anti-counterfeit-packaging-market-12640



• CCL Industries Inc. acquired Flexpol, which is now known as Innovia Poland, in March 2020. This acquisition is expected to enhance the company's current capabilities in serving the European label industry.



• SICPA Holdings launched a new, integrated product security label in May 2020, complete with innovative, counterfeit-resistant, secure, and traceable codes, as well as covert features to protect customers and brand image. Brand owners can use this feature to help with consumer engagement, supply chain controls, and investigation and enforcement efforts.



• OPTEL launched OPTEL IdentifAI, the most advanced product authentication solution on the market, in June 2021. With this launch, the company will be able to verify its items with minimal disruption to their manufacturing and packaging processes, and consumers will be able to scan things with their mobile devices to ensure they received exactly what they ordered.



• Sato opened a new sales branch in South Malaysia in May 2019. This new sales office is in Johor Bahru, the capital of the Malaysian state of Johor. This business intends to serve customers in South Malaysia. They also intend to expand their footprint in the country by offering high-quality auto-ID and data gathering solutions to companies in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12640



The mass encoding segment is predicted to be the largest market for anti-counterfeit packaging over the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into mass encoding, RFID, hologram, tamper evidence, forensic markers. The mass encoding segment is predicted to be the largest market for anti-counterfeit packaging based on technology owing to its supply chain management and logistics product tracing solutions with the help of numerous nodes. Because of the expanding inclination of manufacturers, RFID is a growing segment.



The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with a market share around 30% and a market value of around 33.82 billion in 2020.



The application segment includes food & beverage, automotive, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics. The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with a market share around 30% and a market value of around 33.82 billion in 2020. One of the factors leading to the surge in demand for anti-counterfeiting technologies in packaging is an increase in awareness regarding anti-counterfeit packaging and human health and safety. The APAC region is likely to drive demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in the pharmaceuticals industry, owing to rising urbanisation and industrialisation. Anti-counterfeiting technologies have become increasingly popular as a result of rigorous anti-counterfeiting legislation, the requirement for an efficient supply chain, and the availability of low-cost anti-counterfeiting solutions.



Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12640/single



Regional Segment Analysis of the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the anti-counterfeit packaging market with a market share of around and 34.5% and a 38.88 billion of the market revenue in 2020. The use of anti-counterfeiting packaging by manufacturers is prominent in the region's market. The increased demand for food and beverages by customers is responsible for the market's expansion. The United States' introduction of an anti-counterfeiting Trade Agreement is likely to boost industry growth.



About the report:



The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com