South Africa Paint Industry Report 2023: Loadshedding and Port Delays Challenge South African Paint Manufacturers

South Africa's paint industry, largely commandeered by international giants such as Amsterdam's AkzoNobel (producers of Dulux) and Japan's Kansai Plascon Africa, is undergoing dynamic changes. Architectural paints, which include decorative applications for interiors and exteriors, currently dominate, making up a whopping 78% of coating sales. On the flip side, the remaining sector consists of protective coatings such as industrial and automotive paints.
Highlighting Crucial Industry Updates:
- The essential paint ingredient, titanium dioxide, has seen a dip in local production since 2016. In a promising turn, Nyanza Light Metals has laid the foundation for a R4.2bn plant in Richards Bay. Additionally, in 2023, SARS introduced a rebate on imported titanium dioxide, aiming to sustain the industry until 2025, anticipating a boost in local output.
Spotting Trends & Challenges:
- Despite a decline in DIY activities affecting the decorative paint sector, there's an uptick in the automotive coatings space thanks to surging vehicle production. Additionally, eco-friendly paints are carving a niche for themselves.
- The industry is grappling with challenges such as erratic power supplies, port-related delays, and mounting operational costs.
The Paint Industry in South Africa 2023report encompasses:
- Insights into decorative, architectural, and industrial coatings spanning sectors like mining, agriculture, and automotive.
- A deep dive into the current state of the industry, encompassing key players like Kansai Plascon, Dulux, and more, with a special highlight on retailers like Jack's Paint and Hardware.
- A breakdown of pivotal topics including industry introduction, descriptions, local and international perspectives, influential factors, and competitive landscapes.
