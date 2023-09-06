LoCorr Funds Enters into Strategic Partnership with Baird

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, announced today that Baird, an employee-owned, international financial services firm, has assumed a minority ownership interest in Octavus Group, the parent company of LoCorr Funds.

Headquartered in Excelsior, Minnesota, LoCorr was founded in 2003 on the belief that non-traditional investments with low correlation to stocks and bonds can increase diversification, reduce risk, and enhance portfolio returns. Now more than ever, investors and advisors recognize the critical role that low-correlating strategies play in strategic portfolio allocation, underscoring LoCorr’s role as a leading provider offering investment solutions and decades-long expertise.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Baird. As a key distribution platform for LoCorr Funds for many years, we envision a seamless collaboration that will amplify our current market presence and elevate our wealth management capabilities,” said Kevin Kinzie, Founder and CEO of Octavus Group. "The fusion of our organizations' strengths opens doors to greater market penetration, specialized expertise, innovative product development, and expansion across product lines and distribution channels."

In addition, as part of this investment, Baird will be assuming two seats on Octavus Group’s Board of Governors. This is Baird’s fourth strategic minority investment in the asset management space.

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

For additional information, contact:

LoCorr Funds

Jenny Brookfield, 952-767-6906

About Baird

Putting clients first since 1919, Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Baird has approximately 5,100 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $375 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 23 on the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – its 20th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.

For additional information, contact:

Baird Public Relations

publicrelations@rwbaird.com