Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook Report 2023: A $27.74 Billion Industry with AmerisourceBergen, DB, Deutsche Post DHL, CEVA Logistics, UPS, FedEx, & Kuehne + Nagel Dominating

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected reach a value of $27.74 billion by 2028 from $20.39 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2022 to 2028.

The surging need for air ambulances is being driven by the rising requirements for emergency patient transfer and organ transplants. While the demand is already on the rise in the U.S. and Europe, the forecast period holds promising prospects for the APAC and Latin American regions.

In this dynamic landscape, healthcare cold chain logistics leaders are contributing significantly, channeling resources to support air ambulance initiatives. Notably, Deutsche Post DHL Group demonstrated its commitment by raising approximately USD 95,900 in 2021 for a local air ambulance service.

A remarkable shift in clinical research dynamics has unfolded, with studies spanning the globe and an evident surge in clinical trials across developing nations. Emerging economies like Thailand, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam have captured the attention of clinical trial researchers, transitioning focus from established markets like Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore.

Prominent industry players are taking strategic steps to fortify supply chains, offering cloud-based services and pioneering technologies. Blockchain solutions and live tracking platforms are emerging as cornerstones to uphold the integrity of healthcare products.

Notable names in the healthcare cold chain logistics sector, such as FedEx and Nippon Express, are vigorously developing IoT technology, enabling real-time monitoring and live tracking of shipments. Beyond efficiency gains, these innovative solutions are poised to curb counterfeit drug production and distribution, advancing the industry's integrity.

DB Schenker, a DB Group subsidiary, underlines the importance of digital rail operations and infrastructure digitalization to elevate transport density and reliability. In a collaborative stride, TrakCel, a leader in clinical supply chain logistics, teamed up with Quick Group in 2019 to furnish cutting-edge digital supply chain IT solutions tailored for cell and gene therapies. Amidst these transformative shifts, the landscape of healthcare cold chain logistics resonates with innovation, resilience, and a global perspective.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of over 37% of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market in 2022. The larger share is contributed by the increasing clinical trial spending, increasing spending on R&D activities to develop new drugs, and the presence of top leading pharmaceutical companies.

About five of the ten leading pharmaceutical companies in 2020 were from the United States. In the U.S., branded drugs accounted for around 83.9% of spending in the US alone. In 2020, about 8.1% of global drug and medicine shipments originated from North America.

Further, North America and Europe accounted for about 80% of monoclonal antibodies. Thus, the demand for biologics, i.e., vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, is increasing investments in R&D. These are major factors driving the healthcare cold chain logistics market.

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market is highly fragmented and concentrated, with many key players in the industry. AmerisourceBergen, DB Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CEVA Logistics, United Parcel Service, FedEx, and Kuehne + Nagel are the significant players in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on integrating new advancements in their services to become more competitive and increase their profit margin. These advancements include integrating blockchain technology to ensure safety and authenticity and avoid counterfeiting drug fraud.

Further, several vendors, such as Kuehne+ Nagel, give a fully integrated "live tracking" platform for easy access to data regarding the shipment. In addition, FedEx, a key company, and Nippon Express provide safe and compliant transportation of temperature-sensitive shipments in pharma. Their shipments are enabled with real-time tracking and tracing data.

The pharmaceuticals product segment dominated the global healthcare cold chain logistics market due to increasing demand for both branded and generic drugs and vaccines. Pharmaceuticals are imported and exported around the world on a massive scale. Aging populations and new drugs to treat rare and specialty diseases fuel this growth.

North America and Europe are the major markets for the largest pharmaceutical segment share. About 97% of marketed drugs are classified as small molecules. Biologics will lead among the top-selling products and new sales generators projected for 2022, whereas small molecules will continue to lead in new drug approvals.

According to the US FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, of the 50 new molecular entities (NMEs) approved in 2021, 36 (72%) were small molecules, and 14 (28%) were biologics.

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market by service is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others.

As transportation is a crucial part of the logistics chain, it accounted for the highest revenue share of the market. Transportation is the most crucial part of cold chain logistics because the products are transported to the end-user. The demand for temperature-controlled transportation is also rising to maintain the quality of products.

Furthermore, road transportation dominates the transportation segment, with a revenue share of over 66% in 2022. The highest share of road transportation can be attributed to its low cost in workforce and operation. In January 2021, over 58% of US-Canada cross-border freight was moved by trucks, followed by rail, with over 16% of cross-border freight.

The pharmaceutical/biotech companies' end-user segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market in 2022.

Pharmaceutical/biotech companies dominate the end-user segment because this segment is the primary manufacturer of healthcare products that are temperature sensitive and need cold chain logistics to ensure efficient and timely delivery of medications to the patients and to receive raw materials such as APIs to develop several pharmaceutical products. In recent years, it has been noticed that there is growing spending in cold chain logistics that is contributing to market growth.

The revenue share of the pharmaceutical/biotech companies' segment is expected to grow faster in APAC during the forecast period as APAC is a potential market for pharma industry growth.

