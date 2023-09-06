ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 5 September 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1106.1p



- including income, 1108.4p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1113.0p

- including income, 1115.3p

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

