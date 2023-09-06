Youth Startup's Zhang Meng: The Emblematic Cross-Border Entrepreneur and China's Rising Star in Youth Entrepreneurship

Beijing, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Meng, founder of Youth Startup — a platform committed to "empowering youth for success" and using education to drive entrepreneurship — is a celebrated cross-border entrepreneur in China. Under her visionary leadership, Youth Startup has grown to become a recognized platform for entrepreneurial education and incubation in the nation.



The program stands out with its integrated online and offline teaching method, introducing innovative courses in the digital economy and a unique three-teacher teaching model. Moreover, the platform's "learning through competition" method is at the forefront of ed-tech innovation. Validating Zhang Meng's exceptional insight and business acumen, Youth Startup has to date empowered over 100,000 entrepreneurs, and even gained her recognition with the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, who have appointed her to the “youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Expert Team.”





Beyond her pivotal role at Youth Startup, Zhang Meng’s multi-faceted achievements span from being a bestselling author with millions of books in circulation, a noted influencer, and a professional boxer. From her university days to the present, she has published 13 books, amassed over 15 million fans, and wields significant influence in China, where she is idolized by millions of young people.





With a doctoral degree from a top-tier Chinese university, Zhang Meng's unwavering dedication to learning has established her as a prominent influencer in China. With a solid foundation of knowledge spanning philosophy, economics, psychology, management, health, and more, coupled with her keen insight as an author and an entrepreneurial perspective, she continuously produces high-quality original content across various mainstream Chinese media platforms. Her content includes written articles, videos, live broadcasts, and educational courses, providing readers with insightful knowledge and interpretations. Her work has received numerous platform recommendations.





On WeChat, one of China's largest social media platforms, Zhang Meng's content has garnered over 10 million likes, earning her titles such as "Outstanding Creator of WeChat Video 2021." On Today's Headlines platform, she has contributed engaging content, resulting in her being selected as the "Annual Outstanding Content Creator of 2023." For six consecutive years, she has been named an "Influential Author" by Dangdang.com. In 2022, her book "From Fear of Learning to Love of Learning" reached the top of Dangdang's new book sales chart during the pre-sale stage and ranked first on Dangdang's parenting and education chart. She has received numerous honors, including Baidu's "Top 100 Creators" and Xigua Video's "Outstanding Creator," and has been recognized as one of Sina Weibo's "Top 10 Influential Education Influencers" for six years running, receiving accolades from multiple influential new media platforms in China.





In the knowledge sharing space, Zhang Meng stands out. Her "Zhang Meng: Effective Life Combat Training Camp" on the Himalaya platform has attracted significant engagement and generated impressive revenue, topping the 2021 bestsellers list and earning her a spot as the "Best New Female Influencer of the Year" on Himalaya. Additionally, she has received government recognition, being named an "Outstanding Network Positive Energy Builder" by the Internet Information Office of Beijing's Chaoyang District and receiving high-level awards such as "Beijing Women's Day Red Hand" and "Beijing Model Worker" from the government.





As Zhang Meng aptly puts it, "Reading is the most accessible form of nobility." Backing her words, Meng devotes considerable personal time to literature, weaving it into the core of her content creation and engagements with fans. Over the years, she has tirelessly introduced outstanding books to young readers. In her WeChat Video column "Highlights," she engages in high-level discussions with over 100 leading experts in various fields, using books as a medium to foster intelligent conversations, creating a "virtual library" for countless online users. This love for literature and sharing knowledge seamlessly blends into her role at Youth Startup, reinforcing the company's mission.





With a clear life and career plan, Zhang Meng has also spearheaded several philanthropic endeavors, including the Leadership Excellence Public Welfare Project and various commercial ventures like "Early-rising E-commerce," "Youth Startup Stars," and "Youth Startup Smart Selection." These programs cover content payments, skincare and cosmetics, healthy foods, cultural and creative products, internet innovation bootcamp and IP development resources. She has created multiple brands, including the Vanature series, Early-rising Cultural and Creative series, Original Power series, and Extreme North Coffee, among others. Community activities initiated by Zhang Meng, such as the Alpine Vanguard Camp, Abdominal Muscle Training Camp, Four-cycle Skincare Training Camp, Cosmetics Training Camp, Efficiency Manual Companion Camp, and Maker Newcomer Training Camp, have guided more than 100,000 entrepreneurs along a growth path of "learning, growth, and results," leading to successful entrepreneurship. As a mature platform, Youth Startup Smart Selection provides high-quality, self-developed products that blend technology with excellence, addressing supply chain selection hurdles for budding micro-entrepreneurs. Under Meng's leadership, Youth Startup has seamlessly blended public welfare and branding.





While excelling in entrepreneurial services, Zhang Meng has also contributed to charitable causes. She founded the Zhongguancun Leadership Excellence Innovation Development Foundation, and the 37th charity organization granted by the Beijing Civil Affairs Bureau, and has made donations to various charitable organizations such as the Beijing Women and Children Development Foundation, the Chaoyang District Charity Association, the Wuhan Red Cross Society, and the Wuhan Maternal and Child Health Hospital. She has also donated to domestic universities, including the Beijing Normal University Education Foundation's Youth Growth Fund and the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports Youth Growth Fund. Meng’s "Aid in Learning Dictionary Project," initiated ten years ago, has donated over a million dictionaries, providing knowledge assistance to school-age children. Her altruistic character not only inspires those around her but also encourages more people to participate in charitable actions under her influence.





Leveraging her expertise in time management and efficiency, Zhang Meng adeptly handles complex tasks while maintaining a high pace of work. This has laid a solid foundation for her successful career, earning her the title of "Time Management Expert." Meng stated, "Initially, efficient living was about meeting my own needs, but, but later I wanted to elevate others. I want to be a ray of light, illuminating others." Driven by her altruistic spirit, Zhang Meng has summarized her experiences into books, publishing bestsellers such as "Life Efficiency Handbook," "From Fear of Learning to Love of Learning," "Make Your Time More Valuable," and "From Being Popular to Being Needed." Two of her works, "From Fear of Learning to Love of Learning" and "From Being Popular to Being Needed," have been released in Taiwan, Vietnam, and other regions, receiving high praise overseas. A staunch advocate and practitioner of early rising for over 20 years, Zhang Meng exemplifies the benefits of seizing the day and boosting one’s productivity and perspective. Her hashtag campaign, #WakingUpEarlyWithSisterMeng#, has gained 340 million reads on Sina Weibo, igniting a trend of early rising among young people.





In addition to her successful career, Zhang Meng's years of commitment to boxing have also led to remarkable achievements. In 2023, she achieved her first victory in the WBA Asia Professional Boxing Championship. Official records on the global boxing website BOXREC.COM show that Zhang Meng ranks first in the women's flyweight category in the Chinese region and 66th worldwide. This undoubtedly attests to her years of hard training and discipline.





Zhang Meng's outstanding performance in various fields showcases the grace of Chinese female entrepreneurs. Her influence extends not only within mainland China but will also shine uniquely on the international stage.