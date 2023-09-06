Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Research Report 2023-2028: Intel and Huawei Technologies Transform Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 Adoption Driven by Increasing Demand for Reliable Smart Home Devices

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering (Hardware, Solution, and Services), Location Type, Application (Immersive Technologies, IoT & Industry 4.0, Telemedicine), Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wi-Fi 6 market is estimated at USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. Various smart home devices are connected to the internet, and for a reliable and high-speed connection, Wi-Fi 6 is suitable. It is expected to drive the adoption of the Wi-Fi 6 market.
By offering, hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The Wi-Fi 6 hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters. Integrating Wi-Fi 6 with other devices has improved connectivity, which is crucial for industries like healthcare and retail that rely heavily on wireless connectivity. A loss of connection can disrupt their daily business operations. New hardware is necessary to improve performance as Wi-Fi 6 relies on hardware updates instead of software updates. Even if most devices in a home support Wi-Fi 6, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router is needed to take advantage of this new technology.
Based on vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period
In the healthcare & life sciences industry, Wi-Fi 6 is utilized for centralized data management to enhance the scalability and reliability of services. Wi-Fi 6 can accommodate multiple devices in dense locations, providing better coverage, and improving spectrum resource management, ultimately resulting in a better user experience and improved patient outcomes. This technology is particularly beneficial for hospitals where there is a high volume of medical devices that are transitioning from wired to wireless configurations. By upgrading these devices and access points to Wi-Fi 6, healthcare practitioners can provide more efficient and reliable patient care.
Latin America to register the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period
Latin America is adopting Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services slower than other regions due to the region's lack of economic stability and poor infrastructure growth. However, the rising IT revolution is leading to the widespread use of the internet and mobile-based applications. The number of smartphones sold in Latin American countries has also increased, which has spurred the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology. Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America can establish strategic relationships with regional telecom operators, device makers, and solution suppliers to exploit its current infrastructure, expertise, and customer base. Collaboration with these entities can accelerate the supply of services and market penetration. It is important to consider security and data privacy in the IoT space. Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America must adhere to data protection laws and guarantee safe connectivity to maintain trust among businesses and customers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Internet Users
- Rising Adoption of IoT Devices
- Growing Need for Faster and Secure Network
Restraints
- Contention Loss and Co-Channel Interference
Opportunities
- Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi
Challenges
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
Case Study Analysis
- Southstar Drug Improved Performance of Real-Time Applications with Huawei Wi-Fi 6
- Bexco Utilized Cisco Dna Assurance and Wi-Fi 6 for High-Speed Wireless Service
- Vestavia Hills City Schools Adopted Aruba Networks' Wi-Fi 6 Solutions to Enable Learning Without Limits
- Fujitsu Deployed Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6 Solution for Smooth Wireless Network Experience
