Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Research Report 2023-2028: Intel and Huawei Technologies Transform Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 Adoption Driven by Increasing Demand for Reliable Smart Home Devices

The Wi-Fi 6 market is estimated at USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. Various smart home devices are connected to the internet, and for a reliable and high-speed connection, Wi-Fi 6 is suitable. It is expected to drive the adoption of the Wi-Fi 6 market.

By offering, hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Wi-Fi 6 hardware segment includes WAP, mesh routers, home gateways, and wireless repeaters. Integrating Wi-Fi 6 with other devices has improved connectivity, which is crucial for industries like healthcare and retail that rely heavily on wireless connectivity. A loss of connection can disrupt their daily business operations. New hardware is necessary to improve performance as Wi-Fi 6 relies on hardware updates instead of software updates. Even if most devices in a home support Wi-Fi 6, a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router is needed to take advantage of this new technology.

Based on vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

In the healthcare & life sciences industry, Wi-Fi 6 is utilized for centralized data management to enhance the scalability and reliability of services. Wi-Fi 6 can accommodate multiple devices in dense locations, providing better coverage, and improving spectrum resource management, ultimately resulting in a better user experience and improved patient outcomes. This technology is particularly beneficial for hospitals where there is a high volume of medical devices that are transitioning from wired to wireless configurations. By upgrading these devices and access points to Wi-Fi 6, healthcare practitioners can provide more efficient and reliable patient care.

Latin America to register the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period

Latin America is adopting Wi-Fi 6 solutions and services slower than other regions due to the region's lack of economic stability and poor infrastructure growth. However, the rising IT revolution is leading to the widespread use of the internet and mobile-based applications. The number of smartphones sold in Latin American countries has also increased, which has spurred the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology. Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America can establish strategic relationships with regional telecom operators, device makers, and solution suppliers to exploit its current infrastructure, expertise, and customer base. Collaboration with these entities can accelerate the supply of services and market penetration. It is important to consider security and data privacy in the IoT space. Wi-Fi 6 in Latin America must adhere to data protection laws and guarantee safe connectivity to maintain trust among businesses and customers.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the Wi-Fi 6 market Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (France), TP-Link Corporation Limited (China), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telstra (Australia), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Renesas Electronics (Japan), H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Keysight Technologies (US), LitePoint (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Cambium Networks, Ltd. (US), Senscomm Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (China), XUNISON (Ireland), Redway Networks Ltd. Company (England), VSORA SAS (France), WILUS Inc. (South Korea), Federated Wireless, Inc. (US), Actiontec Electronics (US), ADB Global (Switzerland), SDMC Technology (China), and Edgewater Wireless (Canada).

