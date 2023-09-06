HR Technology Industry Leader Tena Lyons Joins Harri as Company’s First-Ever Vice President, Product Marketing

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, today announced that Tena Lyons has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President, Product Marketing.



The expansion of Harri’s marketing team reflects the increasing demand for the company’s suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies. Designed specifically for frontline service industries and franchises, the Harri platform currently helps to support the needs of Jersey Mike’s, Gregory’s Coffee, Just Salad, Modern Market, Radisson Hotel Group and more.

Most recently, Lyons was the Chief Marketing Officer of Aliro. Before that, she was the vice president and Global Head, Solutions Marketing at AMS, where she built its solutions marketing function, standardizing the go-to-market delivery for a broad portfolio across the globe. Earlier in her career, she was the senior director, Product Marketing – Talent Solutions at ADP and vice president, Global HCM Product Marketing at SumTotal Systems. Lyons earned her MBA in Marketing Management from the University of St. Thomas and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota.

Harri’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Ravalli, said, “Tena is considered one of the most talented marketers in the HCM category, and we’re excited to have the benefit of her collaborative leadership style and industry knowledge. Her expertise in product positioning and GTM strategies is a timely addition to Harri.”

Lyons commented, “I’ve been watching Harri’s amazing market momentum as the company wins new customer relationships through its deep product functionality and outstanding customer support. It’s exciting to be part of Harri’s continued success, and I look forward to growing our product marketing accomplishments.”

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/584e60dd-ebdc-400a-a149-927e0f1e93a7