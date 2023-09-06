Hangcha Forklift Canada Strengthens National Presence with Mississauga Warehouse

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada (“Hangcha Canada” or “the Company”), a leading provider of material handling equipment, announces the grand opening of its Mississauga warehouse on October 3, 2023. The spacious 30,000 sq ft facility is poised to make a substantial impact in Ontario and extend the Company's reach throughout Canada.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the esteemed Hangcha Group, Hangcha Canada is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive range of material handling solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Canadian market. Strategically located in Mississauga, the warehouse underscores the company's long-term vision of rapid delivery capabilities to ensure reduced downtime for businesses. The new addition complements the existing warehouses in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Vancouver, allowing the Company to maintain an inventory of 550 units at any given time.

“Selling Hangcha Canada material handling equipment allows our staff to offer the Ontario market a full line of high-quality and well-priced Electric and Internal Combustion Forklifts and Reach Trucks,” says Chris DiBerto, Sales Manager at Ri-Go Lift Truck Ltd. “Hangcha Canada offers a broader product range than most Original Equipment Manufacturers (‘OEM’) with stock at three distribution centres in Canada, making it easier than ever for our team to demo and receive quick delivery on equipment.”

“With product support, parts support, and technical training that is second to none, the Mississauga warehouse is increasing our ability to support and grow Hangcha Canada’s footprint in Ontario. This is a positive move forward,” says Randy Thistel, Hangcha Canada's Ontario Sales Representative.

The much-anticipated grand opening will be hosted by Hangcha Canada at 3500 Laird Rd #1, Mississauga, ON L5L 5Y4 and welcomes dealers, customers, industry professionals, local businesses, and media representatives. The evening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:00 p.m., marking the official inauguration of the Mississauga warehouse. Following the ceremony, a networking session is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. where attendees can enjoy appetizers and refreshments.

“Hangcha Canada’s expansion plan signifies our dedication to Canada's material handling industry. In January 2024, we will be expanding our headquarters in Quebec to include a state-of-the-art, on-site Training Centre and a Parts Department, allowing us to keep up with Canada’s ever-growing demand for our electric [lithium-ion] product line,” adds Robert Pitzul, Vice President of Sales at Hangcha Canada.

Combining global expertise with an in-depth understanding of the Canadian market, Hangcha Canada’s customers can experience premium performance and reliability without compromising their budgets, making its products an attractive investment for businesses of all sizes.

If any media representatives are interested in attending Hangcha Canada’s grand opening, please contact Brooke Russell at brussell@marigoldpr.com for further information.

About Hangcha Forklift Canada

Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc (“HCFC”) was incorporated in 2019 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hangcha Group, a globally recognized full-line forklift developer, manufacturer, and supplier. Headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Hangcha Canada combines its deep understanding of the Canadian market with Hangcha Group's renowned expertise to provide top-quality products and exceptional service to valued customers. Hangcha Canada continues to be a driving force in the material handling industry, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.hcforkliftcanada.com/ .

Attachments