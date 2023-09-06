The State of Hawaii signs a multi-year agreement to use mdf commerce’s advanced procurement technology suite to digitize and streamline its end-to-end procurement process

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announces that after a competitive RFP process, the State of Hawaii has awarded a multi-year agreement for the usage of our entire procurement suite. The State of Hawaii now becomes the 10th State/Province to join the mdf commerce eprocurement customer community.



“We’re delighted that the State of Hawaii has acknowledged the superiority of our eprocurement full suite dedicated to public procurement and decided to join our rapidly growing customer community. This is a transaction model agreement, where the funding will come from supplier-paid convenience fees which has proven to align well with the U.S. public sector context and needs,” says Mark Eigenbauer, President, eprocurement, at mdf commerce.

The State will gradually implement the end-to-end eprocurement suite, including our modules SOURCE, CONTRACT, PROCURE, CONNECT and SHOP. The solution will be fully integrated with the State’s financial system.

The SHOP module will allow Hawaii buying authorities to easily shop off state procurement contracts and leverage the power of the community, while increasing the accessible pool of suppliers.

The ability to shop state contracts via the SHOP marketplace is a new and innovative approach to public procurement and helps establish a strong, collective buying power throughout the state. The State will use mdf’s advanced technology to leverage the buying power of our shared marketplace (SHOP) for its 18 state departments and 5 counties, and will be open to all school districts, cities and local municipalities throughout Hawaii.

All other modules, once integrated with the State’s financial systems, will support the State’s digital transformation, to bring efficiency, transparency and modernization to its procurement processes. This includes streamlining of the strategic sourcing initiatives, close monitoring of statewide contracts lifecycle and control over the requisition to invoice process.

Our full-procurement solution, adopted by approximately 6,500 public sector buying organizations, powers the critical work of public procurement throughout North America and includes:

SOURCE | Strategic Sourcing to streamline solicitation creation, publication, evaluation and awarding in one easy-to-use platform

CONNECT | Vendor Management to improve insight and automation to connect with vendors throughout the procurement process with qualification, performance management and contract negotiation

CONTRACT | Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) to increase efficiency and transparency through collaborative authoring, performance monitoring and overall CLM

PROCURE | Requisition to Pay to improve the entire procurement process through purchase orders, invoicing, payments, spend reporting and an integration with the entity ERP

SHOP | Marketplace to provide buyers a shared community and a convenient experience to order off existing contracts with supplier-uploaded catalogs

