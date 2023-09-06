Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies with the potential to disrupt current treatment paradigms for devastating metabolic diseases, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 in New York, New York – Company presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 26-28, 2023 in New York, New York – Panel presentation on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to both significantly improve outcomes and reduce the treatment burden for patients, the treating physician, and the healthcare system. Patient, clinician, and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process, enabling Rezolute to boldly address a range of severe conditions. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create profound, positive, and lasting impact on patients’ lives. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in late-stage development for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Rezolute is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Rezolute’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its businesses, results of and timing of clinical trials, financial condition and results of operations, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Rezolute’s control. Rezolute’s actual results including the timing and results of clinical trials may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Rezolute’s actual results including the timing and results of clinical trials to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are discussed or identified in Rezolute’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by Rezolute in this information are based only on information currently available to Rezolute and speak only as of the date on which the statement is made. Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

