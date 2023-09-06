QuantaSing to Report Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 15, 2023.
The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, September 15, 2023 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.
Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|International:
|1-412-317-6061
|United States Toll Free:
|1-888-317-6003
|Mainland China Toll Free:
|4001-206115
|Hong Kong Toll Free:
|800-963976
|Access Code:
|9250897
The replay will be accessible through September 22, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:
|International:
|1-412-317-0088
|United States Toll Free:
|1-877-344-7529
|Replay Access Code:
|6877110
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com.
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.
