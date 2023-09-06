Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data Showing Treatment with Tegoprubart Promotes Kidney and Islet Allograft Survival and Function in Nonhuman Primates

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced the publication of a study evaluating tegoprubart as an immunomodulatory monotherapy in nonhuman primate kidney and islet allotransplants. The study, entitled “The anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody AT-1501 promotes islet and kidney allograft survival and function in nonhuman primates”, was published in the August 30, 2023, issue of Science Translational Medicine.



Results from the study showed that treatment with tegoprubart as a monotherapy promoted long-term kidney and islet allograft survival and function in nonhuman primates, indicating its potential as an immunomodulatory agent for organ transplantation. In the study, tegoprubart did not bind to Fc receptors or promote platelet aggregation in vivo, thereby minimizing the risk of thromboembolic complications, while also retaining a high binding affinity to CD40L. Additionally, phenotypes of both CD4+ and CD8+ cells remained similar throughout the study.

“These findings published in Science Translational Medicine further support our hypothesis that Eledon’s anti-CD40L antibody, tegoprubart, has the potential to play a crucial role in modulating the immune system to help protect transplanted organs and thereby promote graft function and survival in kidney transplant patients,” said Dr. Steve Perrin, Eledon’s President and Chief Scientific Officer. “We look forward to presenting additional tegoprubart human data in kidney transplantation at Kidney Week in November.”

Eledon recently initiated the BESTOW study, a phase 2 study enrolling approximately 120 participants undergoing kidney transplantation to assess the efficacy and safety of tegoprubart compared to the standard of care (tacrolimus). The Company previously reported clinical data at the World Congress of Nephrology from its ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating tegoprubart in kidney transplantation, demonstrating no incidence of acute rejection and strong graft function in the first three enrolled participants. Eledon expects to report updated clinical data from the Phase 1b study at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week Annual Meeting in November 2023.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its immunology expertise to develop therapies that protect transplanted organs and prevent organ rejection, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about planned clinical trials and the Company’s other future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “looks forward,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

