Sugaring Hair Removal Market on Track to Achieve US$ 4.5 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sugaring hair removal market is expected to thrive with a projected CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031, according to a report released by TMR. By 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 4.5 Billion. As of 2023, the sugaring hair removal market is expected to conclude at around US$ 3.0 billion.



The surge in the middle-class population and a rise in disposable income are driving expenditure on personal care products and are expected to drive the sugaring hair removal market.

With the increasing demand for natural and organic products in the beauty and personal care industry the demand for sugaring hair removal is expected to rise as it is a natural alternative to traditional waxing, and typically contains only sugar, water, and lemon juice. Consumers are increasingly seeking chemical-free and eco-friendly options, driving demand for sugaring products.

The demand for sugaring hair removal is high as it is a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles, and sugaring hair removal is known for providing longer-lasting results compared to shaving. Sugaring is effective on various hair types, including fine and coarse hair, which broadens its appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Wax Type, Application, End-user, Consumer Group, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Edgewell (Schick Hydro Silk),Guangzhou Fourto Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (WaxKiss),Luvspick,MOOM Inc.,Nad’s,Parissa Laboratories Inc.,Reckitt Benckiser,Sugar Sugar,Sugardoh Inc.,Sugaring NYC,Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the sugaring hair removal market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion

By product type, the strip sugar segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, as they are mostly used.

Based on consumer group, the women segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on wax type, the soft sugar wax segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in restaurants, hotels, and coffee shops.

Sugaring Hair Removal Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

A rise in preference for organic hair removal solutions is anticipated to spur the sugaring hair removal market growth in the next few years.

Increasing technological advancements and a rise in the need for easier and more efficient hair removal methods have spurred acceleration in the creation of innovative and effective hair removal products.

Manufacturers are continuously innovating in the sugaring hair removal market by introducing new formulations and products. This includes pre-made sugaring pastes, sugaring strips, and other accessories that make the process easier and more convenient for consumers.



Sugaring Hair Removal Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the sugaring hair removal market. Increases in disposable income and increased spending on personal care products are fueling the market dynamics of the region. An increase in awareness about organic alternative solutions and a surge in consumer spending on personal care products are also propelling the sugaring hair removal market statistics in Asia Pacific.

North America is expected to witness growth in the sugaring hair removal market owing to the high adoption rate of hair removal products and the presence of key market players in the region. The growing number of hair salons, and beauty salons and the strong emphasis on natural and organic beauty products are expected to boost the market demand

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is fragmented, with the presence of multiple sugaring hair removal companies. Most vendors are investing heavily in promotional activities to increase their hair removal market share. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global sugaring hair removal market report:

Edgewell (Schick Hydro Silk)

Guangzhou Fourto Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (WaxKiss)

Luvspick

MOOM Inc.

Nad’s

Parissa Laboratories Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Sugar Sugar

Sugardoh Inc.

Sugaring NYC

Other Key Players



Key Developments in the Sugaring Hair Removal Market

Sugar of the Nile is a Canadian company specializing in sugaring products. They are known for their commitment to natural and sustainable ingredients.They were actively promoting their products as eco-friendly and vegan, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable beauty products.

Sugaring NYC is a popular sugaring studio in the United States, known for its expertise in sugaring services.They had been expanding their presence by opening new studio locations and investing in marketing efforts to increase awareness of sugaring as a hair removal method.

Moom Inc. emphasizes the use of natural and organic ingredients in their products. Their sugar waxes are made from simple, all-natural ingredients such as sugar, lemon juice, water, and chamomile. This approach caters to consumers seeking gentle and chemical-free hair removal options.



Sugaring Hair Removal Market – Key Segments

By Product Type

Strip Sugar

Hand Paste

Others (Wand, etc.)



By Wax Type

Soft Sugar Wax

Medium Sugar Wax

Hard / Firm Sugar Wax



By Application

Face

Body

By End-user

Individual

Commercial Salons Beauty Clinics Others (Dermatology Centers, Beauty Centers, etc.)





By Consumer Group

Men

Women

By Price

Low

Medium

High



By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores, etc.)





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



