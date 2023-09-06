Washable Marker Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 683.0 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The washable marker market is set to thrive with a projected CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2031, according to a report by TMR. By 2031, the market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 683 million, as per the report.

Increasing demand for washable marker in corporate offices and training institutes to create whiteboard visuals for presentations, brainstorming sessions, and training materials, drive the market growth. Washable markers are often marketed as non-toxic and safe for children, making them a preferred choice for households and schools.

Social media is contributing significantly to the washable marker market growth as famous artists influence the young population and art events. The rising e-commerce sector is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to vendors in the global washable marker industry. Online channels provide a wide variety of products and convenience to customers.

The growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) culture, with people of all ages engaging in various creative projects. Washable markers are essential tools for DIY enthusiasts, contributing to their sustained demand.

Manufacturers have been constantly innovating to improve washable markers. This includes introducing new features such as dual tips, scented markers, and specialized markers for specific projects, all of which attract consumers looking for variety and functionality.

Request a sample for a glimpse into the market's future - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57177

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 485.0 Mn Estimated Value US$ 683.0 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Category, Tip Type, Pack Size, Age Group, Price, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered BIC Group,CARIOCA,Crayola LLC,Drimark,Faber-Castell,Liqui-Mark,Luxor,Newell Brands,Sargent Art,STABILO International GmbH,Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the washable marker market was valued at US$ billion

By distribution channel, the offline segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on age group, the kids segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased kid's interest in arts & craft activity

Washable Marker Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

With the growing importance of creative expression in children's learning and development, the demand for washable markers in educational settings has grown.

The growth of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of washable marker options. This convenience has contributed to the overall market growth.

Manufacturers have developed eco-friendly washable markers that use sustainable materials and reduce waste. These products cater to environmentally conscious consumers.



Unlock Insights and Make Informed Decisions – Purchase Our Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57177<ype=S

Washable Marker Market – Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for washable markers, driven by the increasing demand from schools, and offices, and the presence of creative hobbyist culture. Trends in educational supplies, arts and crafts, and sustainability influence this market. an increasing demand for premium quality markers, and there's a growing interest in eco-friendly and non-toxic options, to boost the market sales.

Expansion in the e-commerce sector and growth in a number of arts and crafts events are anticipated to drive market revenue in Asia Pacific. The presence of retail outlets and manufacturing units is also boosting demand for washable markers in the region. The education sector and the presence of a large youth population are major growth drivers for washable markers.

Competitive Landscape

The global washable market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players constantly innovating in terms of marker designs, including dual-tip markers, scented markers, and markers with unique features to cater to different consumer preferences. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global washable marker market report:

BIC Group

CARIOCA

Crayola LLC

Drimark

Faber-Castell

Liqui-Mark

Luxor

Newell Brands

Sargent Art

STABILO International GmbH

Other Key Players



Key Developments in the Washable Marker Market

In May 2023 – Crayola introduced Bold & Bright Washable Markers and Twistables Colored Pencils for Kids. Bold & Bright Washable Markers conical tips and easily create both thick and thin lines. The special Bold & Bright formula allows kids to work on all kinds of light and dark paper. Parents will enjoy less-mess coloring from fan-favorite Twistables Colored Pencils mechanism with no sharpening required – simply twist for more coloring fun!



We Offer Customized Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=57177

Washable Marker Market – Key Segments

By Type

Basic Washable Markers

Super-Washable Markers

By Category

Scented

Non-scented

By Tip Type

Chisel

Bold

Bullet

Fine

Others (Brush, etc.)



By Pack Size

Pack of 1

Pack of 2-10

Pack of 10-20

Pack of 20-40

More than 40



By Age Group

Kids

Adults

By Price

Low

Medium

High



By End-use

Individual

Commercial Corporate Offices Schools Universities & Colleges Others (Child Care Homes, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Growth Catalysts in the Coconut Syrup Market 2019-2029, Analyzing Trends, Scope

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Demand, Uncovering Prospects

Sales Trends Analysis 2019-2029: Crafting a Vision for the Future of the Marigold Oleoresin Industry

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com