Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market Report 2023: Flame Retardant Revolution - Exploring the $1.3 Billion Potential of Low Smoke Halogen Free Polypropylene

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene estimated at US$780.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$473.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $207.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$207.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$316.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis involves an independent evaluation of annual sales figures in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Both recent and historic sales data are presented, offering a thorough understanding of the market's historical performance and future projections. The 16-Year Perspective table provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene across specified geographic regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This comprehensive dataset allows for a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth trends and dynamics across diverse regions over a significant time frame. Should you require further information or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Delamin Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

FRX Polymers, Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Nabaltec AG

PolyOne Corporation

PolyPacific Pty., Ltd.

RTP Company

Shanghai Senpeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Thor Group Limited

Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $780.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqpzo5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment