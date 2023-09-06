Harpoon Therapeutics Abstract for HPN217 Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 20th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel T cell engagers, today announced abstract acceptance and a poster presentation of preliminary data (up to and including 12mg cohorts) from the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1 study of HPN217 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The presentation will take place at the upcoming 20th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting being held September 27-30, 2023 in Athens, Greece.



Details of the IMS poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Ongoing Phase 1 Study of HPN217, a Half-Life Extended Tri-Specific T Cell Activating Construct (TriTac®) Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Poster Number: P-292

Presenter: Sumit Madan, M.D., Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session/Location: Poster Session 2, Trianti Hall Level II Foyer

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: Viewing – 10:00 to 18:15 EEST / 3:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET, Presentation – 12:30 to 13:30 EEST / 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET

The poster will also be available on Harpoon’s website following the presentation.

For more details about the IMS Annual Meeting, please visit:

https://events.jspargo.com/ims23/Public/Content.aspx?ID=102336&sortMenu=101000

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Harpoon’s data presentation plans and other statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in Harpoon Therapeutics’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and future filings by Harpoon Therapeutics. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.