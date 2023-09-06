Streamlining Healthcare Distribution: Track and Trace Systems and RFID Integration Boost Market Potential to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Distribution Market by Type, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Distribution Market size was estimated at USD 1.11 trillion in 2022, USD 1.19 trillion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.37% to reach USD 1.97 trillion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Healthcare Distribution Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Distribution Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services, and Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services. The Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services is further studied across Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services is further studied across Brand-Name, Generic Drugs, and OTC Drugs. The Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies. The Retail Pharmacies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the distribution of medical devices and pharmaceutical industry

Increasing incidences of chronic illness and surgeries

Favorable investment in R&D activities and growing development of new drugs

Restraints

Increasing pricing pressure on the major players in the healthcare industry

Opportunities

Implementation of track and trace systems and integration of RFID technologies, analytics, to streamline the healthcare distribution

Potential demand of growing biosimilars in economies

Challenges

Possibility of disruption due to bottlenecks

