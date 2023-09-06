Natural Revolution: Plant-Based Excipients Gain Momentum as Safer and Greener Alternatives in Pharmaceutical Formulations

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Based Excipients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Carbohydrates, Proteins, Polymers, Minerals, Glycoside & Waxes, Esters, Others), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based excipients market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for natural and sustainable products across various industries, including pharmaceuticals.

Plant-based excipients offer a more eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional excipients derived from non-renewable sources like petroleum. This shift is driven by consumer and government focus on sustainability, leading to new opportunities for the global plant-based excipients market.

Key Drivers:

Growing Demand for Sustainable Products: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of products and are seeking sustainable alternatives. This trend is expected to drive the demand for plant-based excipients.

Safer and More Natural Ingredients: Plant-based excipients derived from sources such as algae, starches, cellulose, gums, and proteins are considered safer and less likely to cause adverse reactions in patients compared to synthetic excipients.

Regulatory Support: Favorable regulations and policies, such as FDA's GRAS list and European Pharmacopoeia standards, encourage the use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceuticals.

Research and Development: Increased research in plant-based excipients has led to innovations in their properties and applications, further promoting their adoption.

Trends and Opportunities:

Combining Natural Ingredients: There is a trend towards combining plant-based excipients with other natural ingredients, enhancing the quality and sustainability of pharmaceutical products.

Supportive Regulations: Regulations like FDA's GRAS list and European Pharmacopoeia standards support the use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceutical formulations.

Increasing Research: Ongoing research focuses on developing plant-based excipients like alginate and cellulose to enhance drug solubility, stability, and bioavailability.

Report Scope:

The report covers various segments of the global plant-based excipients market, including types (carbohydrates, proteins, polymers, minerals, glycoside & waxes, esters, others), applications (binders & diluents, glidants, lubricants & disintegrants, film-forming & coating agents, plasticizers, suspending agents, others), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).

In conclusion, the global plant-based excipients market is driven by the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, leading to increased use of plant-based excipients in pharmaceuticals. Supportive regulations, research activities, and the trend of combining natural ingredients are further propelling the growth of this market.

