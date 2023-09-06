Lyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13 th at 2:00 p.m. ET

– Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26th at 4:20 p.m. ET

Live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.lyratherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation.