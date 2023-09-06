The Hotel Chalet at the Iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo is Accepting Reservations for Stays Beginning on October 31st

Chattanooga, TN, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo, nestled amidst the beauty of the surrounding Southside landscape, began accepting reservations today for check-ins starting on Tuesday, October 31. After undergoing a $19 million preservation and renovation effort, The Hotel Chalet promises an unforgettable and truly unique guest experience.

“We have worked meticulously to restore this magnificent property and to help spur a renaissance for the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo. The Hotel Chalet is now ready to welcome guests, offering a contemporary take on the Golden Age of rail travel,” said Jake Lamstein, Owner of Trestle Studio. “The blend of historic elements and modern amenities creates an inviting and captivating atmosphere for history enthusiasts, sophisticated travelers and adventurers looking for a warm oasis to return to after exploring the foothills of Appalachia, local arts, dining and culture.”

The reimagined lifestyle lodging destination reflects two years of careful planning, thoughtful preservation efforts and a complete revitalization of the entire property. Set on the campus of The Chattanooga Choo Choo, an iconic train station, hotel, and entertainment complex, The Hotel Chalet draws from the US Railways’ history of constructing lodges and chalets to encourage travel and adventure. The property embraces the spirit of rail travel, inviting its guests to journey to the surrounding mountains, explore arts and entertainment and partake in après voyage libations.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo has retained its storied past while embracing a new chapter of luxury hospitality. Guests can expect a delightful blend of timeless elegance and contemporary amenities, making The Hotel Chalet the perfect destination for a memorable getaway to the Scenic City.

Notable features and amenities will include 127 guest rooms, thoughtfully designed in partnership with Jenny Bukovec, to provide the utmost comfort and elegance. Twenty-five of these rooms will be in restored 1920s and 1960s era Pullman train carriages, which will present a truly unique hotel stay. The Train Carriage rooms are designed in the spirit of their original vintage, providing for a Victorian and Mid-Century typology. The Victorian train carriages are highlighted with pinch-pleat drapery, bentwood dining chairs, and original Tiffany Glass pendants—all design elements characteristic of the era. The Mid-Century train carriages take a slightly more eccentric approach, with bold hues of rose, lilac, and lime, complemented by French-style cantilever breakfast chairs, and custom 60s-inspired bespoke wallcovering.

Spacious guestrooms will nod to the retro era in which the building was first constructed, with modern cues to the Appalachian landscape through whimsical patterning, robust hardwood furniture pieces, and lush terraces.

A procession of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces will embrace the French Nouveau landscaping influence of The Glenn Miller Gardens, including the hotel’s lush courtyard, a warm lit oasis offering a rotating DJ lineup, fire pits and an alpine pool. Other key amenities include a fitness center and a world class restaurant, Elsie’s Daughter; an Appalachian Bistro helmed by Chloe Wright & Ryan Smith, the award-winning team behind the acclaimed Chattanooga restaurant The Rosecomb.

The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo is in the heart of Chattanooga’s burgeoning Southside, steps from the best restaurants, bakeries, nightclubs, bars, comedy clubs, live entertainment, and shopping in the city. Upon completion of the full campus restoration, The Hotel will once again serve as a world class destination for travelers and locals alike.



The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo is one of the latest projects from Trestle Studio, whose team is known for their work on the creation of the NoMad, LINE, Freehand and Saguaro hotel brands. With a proclivity toward historic renovations, Trestle seeks to create responsive projects that are unique in character and transcendent in nature.

Guests can make room reservations for The Hotel Chalet at The Choo Choo now. The Hotel Chalet is located at 92 Choo Choo Ave., Chattanooga, TN 34708. For more information, visit www.thehotelchalet.com and follow @thehotelchalet on Instagram.

ABOUT TRESTLE STUDIO

Founded by Jake Lamstein, Trestle is a national lifestyle developer with an extensive history of transforming historic properties throughout the US. Mr. Lamstein’s track record includes the creation and development of more than a dozen award winning hotels and 30+ restaurants across the United States, many of which are designated landmarks and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Trestle seeks to create unique environments that are informed by arts and culture and crafted by the communities in which they are a part, while maintaining exceptional service and hospitality as a pillar of the company’s mission. Trestle is currently developing more than 750 hotel keys, 450 residential units and 10 F&B concepts across projects in San Francisco, Austin, New York, Nashville, and Chattanooga.

