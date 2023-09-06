Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Ocular Therapeutix™ to host investor one-on-one meetings

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

2023 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:50 AM ET

Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Management will be available throughout the day for investor meetings at all three conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright, Baird or Cantor representative.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

