GeneDx Announces Industry-Leading Accomplishment of 500,000 Clinical Exomes Sequenced

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx, a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced a monumental accomplishment in its ongoing commitment to deliver personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company has successfully sequenced more than 500,000 clinical exomes, solidifying its place as an industry leader in exome sequencing, enhancing the robustness of its proprietary dataset in order to enable more definitive diagnoses for more patients.



“The path to 500,000 exomes is paved with the stories of patients and their families in search of answers, and the unwavering dedication of their clinicians and our own team working together to provide them,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO, GeneDx. “Each exome stands as a testament to trust and resilience of those who depend on us for answers, and with each exome we run, our interpretation platform is improved for the next patient, essentially paying it forward. Our deepest gratitude goes out to all who have chosen us as partners to change the narrative on genetic testing and to ultimately help end the diagnostic odyssey for the families who desperately need answers.”

GeneDx pioneered whole exome sequencing in December 2012, and in the last 18 months alone has sequenced more than a third of the half million exomes. These test results, and corresponding clinical data, including patient phenotypes, has enabled the company to build one of the largest and most sophisticated proprietary genomic datasets, enabling delivery of more definitive answers and clinically actionable results faster. Today, GeneDx is proud to have more than 80% exome market share among ordering clinicians1.

“This milestone represents a huge win for patients. Exome sequencing improves diagnostic rates, and in many cases, reduces the financial burden incurred by families who are on a multi-year diagnostic odyssey,” said Paul Kruszka, Chief Medical Officer. “We continue to see expanding industry guidelines, and increased payor coverage, which shows the momentum in improving access to testing. However, we know there is still a lot of work to do to ensure all patients who can benefit have access."

