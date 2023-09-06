Sigyn Therapeutics to Present at Today’s Emerging Growth Conference and Tomorrow at the National Investment Bankers Association Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:SIGY), a medical technology company that creates blood purification therapies to address life-threatening conditions, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce, will give an online presentation at today’s Emerging Growth Conference. The Company further disclosed that Mr. Joyce will present in-person at tomorrow’s National Investment Bankers Association (NIBA) Conference. Event details follow:

Emerging Growth Conference

DATE: Today, September 6th

TIME: 3:25 PM Eastern

REGISTRATION:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603285&tp_key=ab3efc5870&sti=sigy

An archived presentation will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

National Investment Bankers Association (NIBA) Conference

Date: Tomorrow, September 7th

TIME: 9 AM Eastern

LOCATION: Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Hotel

WEBSITE: https://nibanet.org

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics creates blood purification technologies to overcome clearly defined limitations in healthcare. The Company’s leadership team has extensive public market and medical technology experience, which includes multiple first-in-industry achievements.

Sigyn Therapy™ is being advanced to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with market-cleared drug agents. Candidate treatment indications include endotoxemia, sepsis (leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of death among infectious diseases), and emerging drug-resistant bacterial and pandemic viral threats.

The Company recently disclosed plans to initiate human studies of Sigyn TherapyTM in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients diagnosed with endotoxemia, a condition associated with multi-organ dysfunction and severe sepsis. In the United States, it is estimated that upwards of 50% of 550,000+ ESRD patients suffer from endotoxemia each year.

Beyond the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, the Company is developing an expansive pipeline of device technologies to enhance drug delivery. ChemoPrep™ and ChemoPure™ comprise a system designed to improve the tumor-site saturation of chemotherapy yet reduce treatment toxicity. ImmunePrepTM is a novel commercialization platform designed to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies (including cancer checkpoint inhibitors), whose 2022 global market of $186.6 billion (USD) is projected to reach $566.72 billion (USD) in 2032.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com.

About NIBA:

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA’s member firms have a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $40 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. NIBA’s network is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

