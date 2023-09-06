Exchange Listing, LLC Advises Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. on Initial Public Offering and Listing on Nasdaq

Fort Lauderdale, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Listing, LLC has ﬁnalized the Nasdaq Capital Markets listing for its client Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (“Inspire” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IVP). The common stock of the company began trading on Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbol IVP on August 30, 2023. Concurrent with the Nasdaq listing, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. announced the pricing of its underwriter’s initial public offering of 1,600,000 common stock, par value, $4.00 per share which closed on August 31, 2023 for gross proceeds of $6.4m before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as the sole book-running managers for the oﬀering.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it is adding new services to hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in one location.

Kimball Carr, Chairman, President and CEO of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. said, “Peter, Gregg, and the entire Exchange Listing Team were instrumental in guiding us to a successful Nasdaq Listing, a huge milestone for Inspire and for the employees, pets and people this business serves.”

Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing added, “At Exchange Listing we are proud to work with companies that have social impact, which without a doubt, Inspire has. We are proud to have worked with Kimball and his team on this public offering and have witnessed their passion for reimagining veterinary care. We wish them all the best in this new journey.”

Exchan g e Listing provides companies with cost-eﬀective and eﬃcient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE . Focusing on company-speciﬁc structuring to meet listing requirements, Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchan g e Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

About Exchange Listing

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with direct access to a one-stop solution in the strategic planning and implementation of listing on a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE in a cost eﬀective and eﬃcient process. We assist clients in going public whether through an initial public oﬀering, listing from another marketplace, merger or direct oﬀering. We serve as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, lawyers and other service providers. Our founders, strategic partners and advisors are entrepreneurs with backgrounds in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance and business management and have served as oﬃcers and directors of public and private companies. We pride ourselves on taking a hands-on role with our clients throughout the listing process. For more information, please visit: www.exchangelistingllc.com or contact info@exchangelistingllc.com.

Contact Details

Peter Goldstein

Peter@exchangelistingllc.com

https://exchangelistingllc.com/