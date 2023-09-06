Status Epilepticus Market Size to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.1%| DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Status Epilepticus Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics Analysis Report By Type (Convulsive Status Epilepticus And Non-Convulsive Status Epilepticus), By Medication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the status epilepticus market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.1%. The growing prevalence of epilepsy is projected towards drug development, which is expected to foster market development. In addition, large players' research and development initiatives have a robust impact on market growth as pharmaceutical companies focus on developing formulations for new routes of administration. The drug approvals by the official authorities provide opportunities for the R&D of novel drugs.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Status Epilepticus Market Market Size in 2022 USD 1.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.1% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Type Convulsive status epilepticus, non-convulsive status epilepticus By Medication First-generation, second-generation, and third-generation neuromodulation devices By Distribution Channel Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players SAGE Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck, CURx Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Eisai Co., Ltd, Medtronic, UCB S.A., NeuroPace, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott. .

Segmentation Overview:

The global market has been segmented as type, medication, distribution channel, and region. Convulsive status epilepticus leads the type segment owing to their demand and urgency during treatment procedures. First-generation drugs are leading in the medication segment due to their efficacy and the rollout of novel drugs. Hospital pharmacies accounted for a prominent position in 2022 due to the need for emergency treatment of seizures.

North America is the leading market for status epilepticus with a high share and is projected to remain at a high position throughout the forecast period. Leading companies with significant investments in research and development programs and a high patient pool with epilepsy are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2022, the U.S. FDA approved Midazolam autoinjector for treating Status Epilepticus. This offers a broader scope for manufacturing companies to promote innovation in novel drug development.

In 2022, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. resumed screening Phase 3 RAISE (Randomized Therapy in Status Epilepticus) trial in refractory status epilepticus (RSE). The trials had been suspended as the data monitoring committee reviewed safety parameters in the clinical data safety to conclude that the patients treated with IV ganaxolone were safe. Later, in 2022, the trials were resumed with a new batch of IV formulations that can be cryopreserved during the trial phases with an extended shelf life of 24 months.

Status Epilepticus Market Report Highlights:

The status epilepticus market is projected at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032. The research and development is majorly focused on creating a new route of administration for a particular drug is expected to drive market growth.

Drug approvals by official authorities offer novel opportunities for the market. Besides, pharmaceutical companies also emphasize formulating new routes of administration.

The convulsive segment accounted for a significant market share in 2022 based on type. Under convulsive status epilepticus, the patient requires immediate emergency treatment because it can prove fatal for patients.

First-generation drugs dominated the medication segment in 2022, registering a high market share. These drugs can be administered through multiple routes.

Hospital pharmacies dominated with a high market share, accounting for a dominant position in the global market.

North America is projected to account for a prominent position in the global market attributed to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region and significant investments in research and development by the key players.

Some of the prominent players in the status epilepticus market report include SAGE Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck, CURx Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova PLC, Eisai Co., Ltd, Medtronic, UCB S.A., NeuroPace, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, and Abbott Laboratories.

Status Epilepticus Market Segmentation:

Status Epilepticus Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Convulsive status epilepticus

Non-convulsive status epilepticus

Status Epilepticus Market, By Medication (2023-2032)

First-generation

Second-generation

Third-generation

Neuromodulation devices

Status Epilepticus Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Status Epilepticus Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



