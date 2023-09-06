Call Control Market to Hit US$ 78,292.34 Million By 2030 | Updated In-Depth Analysis

New York, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Call Control Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 29,629.71 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 78,292.34 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.20%.

Call control is a type of function in a business telephone switch or PBX that is optimized for routing telephone calls to the proper destination. Call control solution also helps in retaining the connection between two endpoints of a call. Moreover, the several characteristics of call control including call forwarding, easy call routing configuration, low-cost international calls, auto-attendant features, and other related features are increasing its adoption in corporate and government enterprises among others.

The increasing utilization of call control in business enterprises is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, rising pace of urbanization, expansion of small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and increasing need for highly efficient and advanced communication solutions in business enterprises are key factors fostering the adoption of call control solutions. For instance, according to the Asian Development Bank, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) account for over 90% of businesses in most countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, the growth of small and medium business enterprises is driving the utilization of call control solutions for supporting advanced communication features and applications, therby, proliferating the market growth.

Additionally, the rising innovations associated with call control solutions is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the call control market. Call control companies are constantly investing in the development of advanced call control features to ensure its reliable utilization in corporate and government enterprises among others. However, security risks associated with cloud-based call control software is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 78,292.34 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 13.20% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Telnyx LLC, NEC Corporation, Panasonic, Mitel Networks Corp, ALE International, Call Control LLC, Polycom LLC, TELUS By Type IP Extensions and TDM Extensions By End-User Corporate, Government, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Call Control Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of call control in business enterprises is driving the market growth.

Increasing adoption of call control in government organizations is spurring market growth.

Restraints

Security risks associated with cloud-based call control software is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising innovations associated with call control solutions is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Call Control Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the IP extensions segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of IP extensions including caller ID, automated attendant, call forwarding, cost-effectiveness, and others are key determinants for driving the growth of the segment. Additionally, the rising utilization of IP extensions in corporate and government enterprises is driving the growth of the IP extensions segment.

Based on end-user, the corporate segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Call control is primarily utilized in business enterprises for applications including conversational AI and voice analytics programs, call tracking tools, building contact center applications, and other related applications. Factors including the rising pace of urbanization, increasing investments in expansion of small & medium-sized enterprises, and growing need for highly efficient communication solutions among businesses are among the key prospects fostering the growth of the corporate segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. Factors including the rising development of corporate offices and increasing demand for call control solutions from business enterprises in North America for reliable communication application is driving the growth of call control market in North America.

Recent Developments

In August 2021, Avaya Inc. acquired CTIntegrations, a Texas-based contact center software development and system integration company. The acquisition aims at extending Avaya’s portfolio with additional digital capabilities for its extensive contact center customer base.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, call control market is bifurcated based on the type into IP extensions and TDM extensions.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into corporate, government, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in call control market.

List of Major Global Call Control Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Avaya Inc.

• Telnyx LLC

• NEC Corporation

• Panasonic

• Mitel Networks Corp

• ALE International

• Call Control LLC

• Polycom LLC

• TELUS

Global Call Control Market Segmentation:

By Type

IP Extensions

TDM Extensions

By End-User Corporate Government Others



Key Questions Covered in the Call Control Market Report

What is call control?

Call control refers to a function in a business telephone switch or PBX that is capable of routing telephone calls to the proper destination.

What is the dominating segment in the call control market by type?

In 2022, the IP extensions segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall call control market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the call control growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The rising development of corporate offices and increasing demand for call control solutions from business enterprises in the region are driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth of 13.5% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of urbanization, rising number of large and small/medium enterprises, and growing demand for efficient and scalable communication solutions.



