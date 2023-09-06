Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, delivers a keynote at 'KBW2023: IMPACT'

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Chang, the CEO of leading South Korea-based blockchain developer Wemade delivered a keynote at the main conference of Korea Blockchain Week titled 'IMPACT' on the theme 'Mega-Ecosystem WEMIX: Beyond Games', introducing the blockchain ecosystem of WEMIX3.0.

Laying the foundation for a mega WEMIX ecosystem through technical implementation and effective service establishment

To build a mega ecosystem where different chains come together to form one ecosystem

Henry Chang emphasized that the most important element in blockchain is utility value. “We launched our own blockchain mainnet WEMIX3.0 centered on games,” said Henry Chang. “The utility value of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem increased with advanced tokenomics with DAO and NFT, and DeFi services that combine NFT with cryptocurrencies.”

The Wemade CEO went on further to explain about WEMIX’s new project, unagi, which interconnects blockchain to form a mega-ecosystem. “unagi will initially support 8 blockchains and expand its compatibility to non-EVM networks. With unagi, users, holders, and assets will be transferred to the WEMIX3.0 mainnet to further develop the WEMIX ecosystem. Una Wallet, which connects all assets across multiple chains through one single wallet, will launch soon as well.”

CEO Henry Chang concluded the keynote by revealing the blueprint for the true mega-ecosystem that WEMIX is aiming for. “Through unagi, 8 different chain ecosystems will be fused together with WEMIX to build a mega-ecosystem that is connected as one”.

Wemade is the main sponsor of ‘IMPACT’, the main conference at Korea Blockchain Week, the largest blockchain event in Asia, for the second year in a row. Wemade has also set up an exhibition booth for the unagi and Ethereum Layer 2 Project ‘Kroma' at the conference.

For more information, visit:

Wemade - https://www.wemade.com/main/En

Unagi - https://unagi.io/

Kroma - https://kroma.network/

