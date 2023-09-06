Rising Incidence of Eye Disorders Spurs Demand for Ocular Implants Worldwide

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ocular Implants Market by Product, Application, End-Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ocular Implants Market size was estimated at USD 12.99 billion in 2022, USD 13.75 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% to reach USD 21.22 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Ocular Implants Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Ocular Implants Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Intraocular Lens, Ocular Prosthesis, and Orbital Implants. The Ocular Prosthesis is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Aesthetic Purpose, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drug Delivery, Glaucoma Surgery, and Oculoplasty. The Age-Related Macular Degeneration is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Clinics, Hospitals, and Specialty Eye Institutes. The Specialty Eye Institutes is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ocular Implants Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ocular Implants Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ocular Implants Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ocular Implants Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ocular Implants Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ocular Implants Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ocular Implants Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing incidence of eye disorders globally

Growing number of patients opting for ophthalmic surgeries

Rising awareness regarding glaucoma by government and non-government organizations

Restraints

Frequent product recalls

Opportunities

Availability of technologically advanced ocular devices

Emerging focus on online education programs for eye disorders

Challenges

Time-consuming regulatory approvals

