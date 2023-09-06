Increasing Prevalence of Sore Throat and Throat Infections Driving the Global Throat Lozenges Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Throat Lozenges Market by Ingredient Type, Type, Usage, Distribution Channel, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Throat Lozenges Market size was estimated at USD 5.32 billion in 2022, USD 5.69 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% to reach USD 9.47 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Throat Lozenges Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Throat Lozenges Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Ingredient Type, the market is studied across Menthol Throat Lozenges and Non-Menthol Throat Lozenges. The Menthol Throat Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Compressed Lozenges, Hard Candy Lozenges, and Soft Lozenges. The Compressed Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Usage, the market is studied across Antibacterial Lozenges and Pharmaceutical Lozenges. The Antibacterial Lozenges is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy. The Online Pharmacy is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Cough & Cold, Throat Diseases, and Throat Soreness. The Throat Soreness is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Throat Lozenges Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Throat Lozenges Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Throat Lozenges Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Throat Lozenges Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Throat Lozenges Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Throat Lozenges Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Throat Lozenges Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of sore throat and throat infections

Rising consumer awareness toward oral care and hygiene

Improvements in product packaging and promotional activities

Restraints

Short-term health impact of using throat lozenges

Opportunities

Development of advanced product portfolios with novel formulations

Growing consumer preference for online pharmaceutical channels

Challenges

Stringent product approval process

Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Dabur India Limited

Doetsch Grether AG

Ernest Jackson Ltd.

Gepach International

GSK PLC

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited

Mondelez Global LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Group

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtlvtf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment