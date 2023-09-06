XR Immersive Technologies Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE: VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF), an industry leader in Social Entertainment, AI, VR and AR content and experiences, announces it has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023.



Business Update

In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company wound down its Uncontained business with the final project concluding in the period. The primary focus of the consolidated entity is the Synthesis VR (“SVR”) business moving forward.

The Synthesis VR software platform is one of the largest VR out of home entertainment marketplace for games, educational and training experiences worldwide. Synthesis has over 450 VR arcades globally and a market of over 400+ VR games.

The companies focus is to build leading software and distribution capabilities that will establish its accelerated growth in the fast growing $140 Billion VR/AR market (see PwC market analysis here )

) The SVR software engine provides everything the modern VR arcade and Family Entertainment Center needs to power its VR experiences, a vital component of many locations internationally

SVR is the only platform that supports Free Roam, Room-Scale, and Android-based tetherless Virtual Reality entertainment, a Gold Standard for VR arcade operators

SVR provides over 400 Games and other experiences available through its extensive store catalog

SVR supports over 450 entertainment center clients with locations across Europe, North America, India, South East Asia and Latin America

SVR software platform manages all guest bookings, payment processing, game licensing which supports multiple billing options such as pay per minute, monthly and a combination of both, selfserve in headset game launcher, membership & player tracking, leaderboards, that include email offers directly targeted to the client and many more client friendly offerings SVR, in addition to the entertainment market, also provides educational content to locations that want to diversify from the entertainment market.

SVR also provides Education, Training and R&D services in the Enterprise sector



Current SVR Developments:

New software updates to improve the SVR platform.

New SVR content store page

Building out VR MDM (Mobile-Device-Management) services for Corporate/Enterprise customers: Currently adapting our services to be offered as SaaS on AWS Marketplace

Investing in Developing SVR proprietary content

Establishing SVR as a Publisher

SVR is developing an RSVP system that allows VR arcade players to create AI Avatars

Building out VR Education, Training and R&D Library, it is much safer to train professionals in the healthcare industry, architecture , automation and aircraft design and many others. It is much cheaper to use VR than real-life test fields.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications for SVR and our partners. When it comes to LBVR studios, AI can be used to generate worlds and relatively random environments. This increases the replayability value and the world generation cost can be significantly reduced. It makes even more sense for XR games that use the camera's passthrough mode to add virtual elements to your actual environment. AI could better recognize the environment and generate obstacles and maps intact with your physical environment. This can be further improved by using asset generation through a more human-like AI . It has a similar use case for enterprise training and education. Developing a quality and detailed VR experience takes a lot of effort, AI is light-speeding the process.

Financial Highlights for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023:

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $356,142 compared to $525,004 for the six months ended June 30,2022. The decrease in revenue is due to the cessation of legacy operations of the Company.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $8,864 compared to $154,124 for the comparative period. The decrease in the current period is due to the legacy business winding down operations by the end of Q1 2023.

Gross Margin

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $347,278 compared to $370,880 for the comparative period.

“We’ve spent the last 12 months stabilizing revenues, cutting unnecessary costs and improving the company's overall margins. In addition, we’ve continued to improve the SVR Platform, built proprietary content, established a publishing arm, integrated AI applications for SVR and our partners and grown our VR Education, Training and R&D Library. We now have over 450 VR arcades globally and a market of over 400+ VR games. And, our goal is to continue to build XRI into a leading software platform in the fast growing $140 Billion VR/AR market,” A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO of XR Immersive Technologies.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2023 along with its Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, Chief Executive Officer

XR Immersive Tech Inc.

https://www.immersivetech.co/

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 500 VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

