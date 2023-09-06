Connected Packaging Market to Reach Positive Growth by 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Connected Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Statistics Analysis Report, By Type (Active Packaging, Interactive Packaging, And Intelligent Packaging), By Technology (QR codes, NFC, And RFID), By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, the global connected packaging market size is projected at a double-digit CAGR by 2032. The connected packaging industry is set to grow higher in the forthcoming years. Major drivers such as growing urbanization, brand recall, and the use of sensor-based packaging techniques will likely contribute to industry developments.

Request Sample Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/connected-packaging-market-2389

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Connected Packaging Market Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, And Growth Factors By Type Active Packaging, Interactive Packaging, And Intelligent Packaging By Technology QR codes, NFC, and RFID By End-user Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Electronics, And Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players BALL CORPORATION, Amcor plc, 3M, BASF SE, Temptime Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, American Thermal Instruments, CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES, Klöckner Pentaplast, Graham Packaging Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, DS Smith, and Cryolog, International Paper, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, Thin Film Electronics ASA, and Huhtamaki among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The global market has been segmented as type, technology, end-user, and region. Due to its popularity, intelligent packaging will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on technology, QR codes registered high growth, offering high brand value to packaging companies and allowing users to interact directly. Based on the end-user, food and beverages accounted for a high market share due to growth in packaging applications.

North America is one of the leading markets for connected packaging solutions. A significant presence of packaging solutions in healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics has propelled the market growth. Europe is one of the prominent markets for connected packaging for its industrial and technological infrastructure.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In its publication in 2022, Pragmatic Semiconductors shared a comprehensive view of reusable packaging at a larger scale in the FMCG industry. According to the publication, FMCG brands have a significant market size with lucrative opportunities for reusable packaging. However, reusable packaging accounts only for 2% of the entire market size. A major reason is the slow adoption of the transition. To address these concerns, connected packaging is becoming a better solution than traditional packaging. Pragmatic Semiconductors employs Near Field Communications (NFC) technology by using low-cost-flexible electronics that enable package traceable features. Therefore, with the adoption of reusable packaging, the organization expects to enhance the reusability approach and reduce dependency on natural resources.

In another instance, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology helps brands stay connected in the retail industry. During the peak phases of the pandemic in 2020, the semiconductor industry experimented with novel solutions adhering to the pandemic-driven changes in the retail industry. With more emphasis on customer-centric products and understanding and analyzing their buying patterns post-pandemic, large brands have resorted to effective marketing campaigns using RFID technology for retail businesses. To achieve these objectives, the brands are investing in sensor packaging techniques that prove as a game-changer in the packaging industry.

Buy This Research Report: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/connected-packaging-market-2389

Connected Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The global connected packaging market share will likely grow in the coming years. Factors such as improved operational efficiency and regulatory compliances have enabled a huge traction for the market.

Technologies such as the Internet of Things and RFID communication have eased the packaging processes for large manufacturing units.

Connected packaging solutions assist in automated data recording and sharing on the server side.

Intelligent packaging accounted for a significant share attributed to the rising adoption of smart labels and RFID tags in several industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, food, and beverages.

QR codes remained dominant in 2022 owing to wider use by brands to increase interactive sessions with consumers.

Food and beverages accounted for a significant position in the end-user category. The use of edible packaging for food and beverages offers sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging materials.

North America is projected to witness a significant market share in the forthcoming years owing to the popularity of e-commerce platforms and the presence of a tech-savvy population.

Some of the prominent players in the connected packaging market report include BALL CORPORATION, Amcor plc, 3M, BASF SE, Temptime Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, American Thermal Instruments, CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES, Klöckner Pentaplast, Graham Packaging Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, DS Smith, and Cryolog, International Paper, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, Thin Film Electronics ASA, and Huhtamaki.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report? https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/connected-packaging-market-2389

OR

Ask For Discount https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/connected-packaging-market-2389

Connected Packaging Market Segmentation:

Connected Packaging Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Active

Interactive

Intelligent

Connected Packaging Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

QR codes

NFC

RFID

Connected Packaging Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Others

Connected Packaging Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn





Recent Publications:

Cloud ERP Market 2023 to 2032

Facility Management System Market 2023 to 2032

Payment Processing Solutions Market 2023 to 2032

Brain-computer Interface Network Market 2023 to 2032

Business Intelligence Market 2023 to 2032

