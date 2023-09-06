Analyzing Competitive Landscape and Advances in Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market by Product & Service, Modality, Therapeutic area, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 1.03 billion in 2022, USD 1.10 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.11% to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product & Service, the market is studied across Services and Software. The Services is further studied across Operational Imaging Services, Read Analysis Services, System & Technical Support Services, and Trial Design & Consulting Services. The Software is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Modality, the market is studied across Computed Tomography, Echocardiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, and X-Ray. The X-Ray is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Therapeutic area, the market is studied across CVS, Endocrinology, Immunological Disorder, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, and Oncology. The Neurology is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Medical Device Manufacturer, and Pharmaceutical Companies. The Medical Device Manufacturer is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant investments made in drug development programs

Significant reduction in the drug development and approval timelines

A non-invasive method of study and usability when a biopsy is not possible

Restraints

Data security and privacy issues and possibility of misusing the images obtained for studies

Opportunities

Development of cloud-based platform simplifying the process of image sharing

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize errors and maximize efficiency

Challenges

High cost associated with the imaging techniques and potential exposure to prohibitive radiation

Companies Mentioned

Anagram 4 Clinical Trials

Biospective Inc.

BioTelemetry by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC

Calyx Group

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC

Clario

Dassault Systemes

Icon PLC

Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC

Ixico PLC

Medical Metrics Inc. by Catalent, Inc.

Micron Inc.

ProScan Imaging LLC

Resonance Health Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6vbgw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment