The Law Offices of Geoff Rill Handles Wrongful Death Cases

The Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, which is based in Newport Beach, CA, wants to highlight their capability to handle wrongful death cases in Orange County, CA, and other areas in Southern California, including Los Angeles. As a wrongful death attorny, Geoff Rill wants to emphasize that what distinguishes him from other personal injury lawyers in Southern California is that he is prepared to take cases to trial, whenever necessary. He says, “Very few of the personal injury lawyers actually litigate cases. Most lawyers don't know how to do that and they're not equipped to do so.”

There are many situations that may lead to a serious personal injury that may prove to be fatal and result into death. These include: slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, product liability, car accidents, and bike accidents. There is no way to predict how long a wrongful death lawsuit will last because each case is unique. The Law Offices of Geoff Rill will start by launching an investigation, interviewing any witnesses, and talking with experts. This process will require a significant amount of time but will vary in duration, depending on the complexity and difficulty of the case.

In addition to the initial discovery process, which may take a number of months to complete, the court will be conducting several hearings before the trial. It is important to take note that depending on the judge and the court schedules, a wrongful death case may not go to trial for a number of years.

On the other hand, a significant number of wrongful death cases actually end up being settled out of court. The settlement process can also take a long time to be completed as the parties try to negotiate and paperwork will need to go back and forth with the lawyers and clients, until an agreement is finally reached or a decision has been made to go to trial. However, an insurance firm may want to pursue a relatively quick settlement as a way to minimize legal fees. If they believe the defense is weak or if the damages are relatively small, they may want to settle quickly. In contrast, if they are facing the possibility of paying a huge amount of money, they will take more time to negotiate or may even want to go to trial.

Meanwhile, car accidents are quite common and the firm usually handles cases for auto accident victims. More about this can be gleaned from https://rill-law.com/car-accident. Geoff Rill says, “A big crash can result in permanent injuries and emotional scars that can last a lifetime. Even minor car accidents can have lasting effects on a person’s emotional, physical, and financial wellbeing.”

For victims of motor vehicle accidents, they are advised never to admit fault. When the victim admits fault, this can make it much more difficult to get the compensation they deserve or defend themselves later.

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has been a personal injury lawyer since 2010 and has accumulated a lot of experience in jury trials and has established a track record of successes in personal injury jury trials in Newport Beach and neighboring areas. The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association has recognized his achievements by giving him the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020. In 2022, he was admitted as a member of the highly regarded American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is composed of civil trial lawyers who had served as lead counsel in at least 10 jury trials. Geoff Rill can practice law in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts and in every court in the State of California. He was also the recipient of the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers in 2017 and he was included in the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California.

