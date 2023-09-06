Advancements and Opportunities in Global Fiber Optic Components Industry through 2030

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Components Market by Type (Active Optical Cables, Amplifiers, Cables), Application (Analytical & Medical Equipment, Communications, Distributed Sensing) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fiber Optic Components Market size was estimated at USD 22.43 billion in 2022, USD 24.49 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.33% to reach USD 45.80 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Fiber Optic Components Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Fiber Optic Components Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Active Optical Cables, Amplifiers, Cables, Circulators, Connectors, Splitters, and Transceivers. The Amplifiers is further studied across Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers, Fiber Raman Amplifiers, and Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers. The Cables is further studied across Multimode and Single-Mode. The Connectors is further studied across LC Connectors and MPO & MTP Connectors. The Transceivers is further studied across CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, CXP, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, & QSFP28, SFF & SFP, SFP+ & SFP28, and XFP. The Cables is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Analytical & Medical Equipment, Communications, Distributed Sensing, and Lighting. The Lighting is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optic Components Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optic Components Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optic Components Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optic Components Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optic Components Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optic Components Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optic Components Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing emergence of 5G network installations

Rising investments by the government to deploy fiber optic cable

Increasing deployment of data centers

Restraints

High cost of installation and difficulty to instal in difficult terrains

Opportunities

Improvements in edge computing and IoT

Advancements in cabling technology

Challenges

Susceptibility to physical damage and transmission losses

Companies Mentioned

Acacia Communications, Inc. by Cisco Systems, Inc.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Emcore Corporation

Eurofins Scientific (Ireland) Limited

Fiber Mountain by Green Lambda Corporation

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Operations LLC

MWtechnologies, LDA

O-Net Communications (Shenzhen) Limited

OFS Fitel, LLC

Schlumberger Limited

Shenzhen Nokoxin Technology Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

