DSS Inc. Expands DSS Wealth Management, Inc.'s Management Team for Ramp Up of Asset Management Subsidiary

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS Wealth Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Inc. and advisor to DSS AmericaFirst Quantitative Funds, is pleased to announce that Jim Monaghan has joined as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer and Michael Cheah has joined DSS Wealth Management in the role of Portfolio Manager & Head of Fixed Income.



Jim Monaghan has joined DSS Wealth Management as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer reporting to Daniel Lew. Mr. Monaghan has over 30 years working in the investment industry holding several leadership positions at industry leading financial firms. He started his career in the annuity business as an equity trader for pension funds at Mutual of America Life Insurance Company. Jim continued his career as an equity trader at Chase Bank working on their dealer trading floor on Wall Street. Jim’s strong commitment to efficient operations, value added trading, and compliance earned him a leadership role in his next position as the Head of Trading and Operations for AIG’s mutual fund company, SunAmerica Asset Management in New York City. His most recent position was at Bloomberg L.P., specializing in compliance and trading platforms.

As a proud member of the Market Technicians Association, he holds the designation of Chartered Market Technician (CMT). His technical skills and passion for the financial markets underscore his dedication to understanding market dynamics. At the core of Jim’s success lies his unwavering dedication to integrity and a client-driven approach. Through his years in the mutual fund industry, he has upheld these values as cornerstones of his professional philosophy.

Michael Cheah has joined DSS Wealth Management in the role of Portfolio Manager & Head of Fixed Income reporting to Daniel Lew, Chief Investment Officer, and Portfolio Manager of DSS Wealth, Inc. Mr. Cheah has more than 30 years of experience in the equity markets. Recently he was teaching Financial Markets and Responsibility, as well as Economic Data Analysis with Tableau at Fordham University. He was the Executive Vice President of Capital Position, one of the financial industry’s premier positioning, growth strategy, and global marketing firms. Prior to Capital Position, he served as the Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for all investment-grade fixed income portfolios at AIG SunAmerica Asset Management Corp. He also spent 17 years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), where he was the Head of the U.S. Bond Division, Markets, and Investment Department, and Chief Representative of the New York office. His responsibilities at MAS included managing foreign-exchange reserves and overseeing external relationships with financial and government institutions in the United States.

Professor Cheah has also taught Global Finance and Macroeconomics at New York University, where he was a senior adviser for the private sector concentration. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Science degree in management from the London Business School, where he was a Sloan Fellow and an MAS postgraduate scholarship recipient. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and Financial Risk Manager. Michael Cheah is the author of “Understanding Fixed Income Markets with Chatbots” and "How to be the Best Job Candidate.”

Dan Lew said, “I’m delighted to reassemble such an experienced and talented team. Collectively we have over 100 years of investment experience. We worked closely together at AIG SunAmerica for almost a decade and have remained in touch since then. There is established strong chemistry and mutual respect for our skill sets and we are delighted to have the opportunity to use our collective expertise and experience to build something meaningful for our shareholders and investors.”

Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS Inc., noted, “DSS Wealth Management’s focus on building an experienced and successful investment team is the necessary prelude to expanding its asset base through disciplined investment protocols. This talented team has a proven track record of measurable success and high performance backed by a reliable reputation needed to maximize value for DSS shareholders.”



About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Consumer Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com

About DSS Wealth Management, Inc.

DSS Wealth Management, Inc. recently assumed the role of Advisor to the AmericaFirst Quantitative Funds. Utilizing a unique quantitative approach to investing, DSS AmericaFirst offers structure, process and tools designed to help achieve investment goals.

For more information on AmericaFirst visit https://www.americafirst.fund



