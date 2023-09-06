Altamira Therapeutics to Host First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call on September 12th

HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, announced that it will host its First Half of 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Pañeda will deliver prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session where they will address questions from investors and analysts.

Event: Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Tuesday, September 12th

Time: 8am ET (5am PT)

Access:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 500382

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2797/48993

Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode. To submit a question for management, please email hear@altamiratherapeutics.com by the end of day on September 9th.

A replay of the call will be available 30 minutes after the live call via the Investors section of the Altamira website at https://ir.altamiratherapeutics.com/ .

Replay Access:

Toll Free replay number: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48993

Expiration: September 26, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira (Nasdaq: CYTO) is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics for extrahepatic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ delivery platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other types of RNA therapeutics and is planned to be leveraged via out-licensing to pharma or biotech companies. In addition, Altamira is in the process of divesting and/or out-licensing its legacy assets in allergology and viral infection (Bentrio® OTC nasal spray; commercial) and inner ear therapeutics (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/