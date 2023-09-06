Ormat to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Celebrate Entering Its 20th Year of Trading on the NYSE

RENO, Nev., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, today announced that it will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, September 6th as the Company celebrates entering its 20th year of listing on the exchange. CEO, Doron Blachar, along with colleagues and management members, will be at the Stock Exchange to commemorate this important milestone in the Company’s history.

“We are honored to celebrate Ormat’s history as a publicly traded company by ringing the NYSE opening bell,” said Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies. “As we reflect on 20 years of trading on the NYSE, I am proud of what we have accomplished, and am particularly proud of the Company’s continued growth in developing and providing geothermal, storage and other renewable resources across the globe. As a market leader in the geothermal industry, Ormat’s efforts and successes have contributed to the deeper development of clean, renewable energy production, globally.”

Blachar continued, “Since Ormat began trading on the NYSE, our Company has grown its annual revenues from $219 million to over $700 million. We have expanded our portfolio from ten electricity generation and recovered energy projects to 42 complexes including 13 energy storage facilities. Our generating capacity portfolio increased from 343 MW to 1.28 GW across geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy, which includes 170MW/298MWh of energy storage capacity. While Ormat has been publicly traded for nearly two decades, its long-term goals and central mission has remained consistent throughout, and we are on target to reach our goal of 1.9 to 2.0 GW portfolio by the end of 2025. This continued growth demonstrates our commitment to advancing renewable electricity generation and energy storage technologies, sustainably delivering profitable growth for our shareholders, and furthering the efforts of the ongoing energy transition to create positive, lasting impacts for our stakeholders and communities.”

