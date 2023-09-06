Great Power Unveils 320 Ultra Lithium-Ion Battery Cell

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Power , a leading global battery manufacturer since 2001, today announced the release of its latest high-capacity lithium-ion battery cell, the 320 Ultra, offering over 1 kWh of energy (320 ampere-hours of capacity). This next-generation battery offers the same reliable and safe lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and technology but with a significant boost in capacity and cycle life. This battery cell is one of the first in the industry to achieve over 1 kWh of capacity in a standard format single cell – serving as a testament to Great Power’s leading battery technology.

The 320 Ultra provides an increase of 128 Wh of capacity per cell, compared to Great Power’s industry-standard 280Ah cells, which is a nearly 15% increase in energy density in the same package size. Uniquely tailored to meet the ever-growing demand for safer, more efficient, longer-lasting batteries, the 320 Ultra is ideally suited for stationary storage, C&I applications, and economy passenger and commercial EVs.

The energy capacity of Great Power’s latest-generation solution allows system designers to utilize the battery cell in space-constrained applications without forfeiting performance. Further, the increase in energy density directly translates to an associated reduction in costs for associated hardware, wiring, containers, installation time, and maintenance.

In addition to improved energy density, the 320 Ultra offers over 8,000 high-performance cycles, increasing overall lifetime and reducing the levelized cost of energy. Great Power’s battery can be used effectively for over 20 years – reducing maintenance and increasing reliability for developers and designers.

“The industry is constantly looking for battery cells that offer greater energy density, take up less space, and deliver longer system life. We took our proven LFP chemistry and composition and engineered a more advanced battery that aligns with these needs,” said Yang Xia, Head of Global Energy Storage for Great Power. “With the 320 Ultra available alongside existing battery configurations, we’re proud to offer a variety of battery cells and systems to meet a wide range of energy needs across the industry – positioning Great Power as a leading lithium-ion battery cell manufacturer and distributor.”

Great Power will be exhibiting at RE+ , one of North America's largest renewable energy events, from September 11-14, 2023 (booth number 5153). In addition to a first look at the 320 Ultra, booth visitors will see the company’s new line of lithium-ion systems, sodium ion cells, and examples of expanding global projects and manufacturing capacity.

For information on the new 320 Ultra and the company’s comprehensive energy storage products, please visit the Great Power website . Samples are now available and can be ordered by contacting sales@greatpower.net .

About Great Power

Great Power is a leading global battery manufacturer, established in 2001 and headquartered in China, with R&D centers, manufacturing facilities, and offices around the globe. Great Power is committed to providing energy storage products and solutions utilized in various markets, such as energy storage, consumer electronics, and power tools. Great Power's products offer excellent safety performance, long cycle life, and high energy efficiency and deliver value to customers in more than 50 countries. Great Power is listed and traded under stock code 300438:CH. Learn more: https://www.greatpower.net

