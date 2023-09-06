Stem Cells Market to Reach USD 32.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 9.9% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Stem Cells Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product Type, By Application Type (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development), By Technology Type, By Therapy Type (Autologous And Allogeneic), By End-user Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The global stem cells market accounted for a high share in 2022 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 32.8 Billion at a CAGR of 9.9% by 2032. The breakthroughs in the research and knowledge industry are projected to impel market growth in the forthcoming years. The ongoing research and development in clinical trials is also anticipated to widen owing to the increased adoption of regenerative medicine and associated studies.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Stem Cells Market Market Size in 2022 USD 12.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.8 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 9.9% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Product Type Adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, tiny embryonic-like stem cells By Application Regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and development By Technology Cryopreservation, cell production, cell acquisition, wounds & injuries, expansion, and sub-culture By Therapy Type Autologous and allogeneic By End-user Hospitals, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Stem Cell Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis AG, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Angel Biotechnology, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lonza, PromoCell GmbH.

Segmentation Overview:

The stem cells market has been segmented into product, application, technology, therapy, end-user, and region. Based on the product, adult cells represented a large share and continue to dominate the market. Based on application, regenerative medicine accounted for a significant portion of the market. Cell acquisition accounted for a prominent position in the global market based on technology.

Geographically, North America is a dominant stem cell market due to the robust infrastructure and high spending on research trials. Followed by significant investments in the healthcare industry, possibilities of advanced treatment have emerged that can decode the market challenges. The presence of regulatory bodies such as the FDA and Health Canada have enforced stringent safety and efficacy standards.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Stem cells offer a lot of potential for regenerative medicine and are vital to developmental biology. In June 2023, Cambridge scientists created a stem-cell model of the human embryo by reprogramming human stem cells, according to a paper published in the Nature’s Journal. The purpose of the stem-cell model is to facilitate the researchers with knowledge about embryo systems and specialized cells such as eggs and sperm and to understand the factors related to loss during early pregnancy stages.

In a recent study published on aging hair follicle stem cells by Northwestern University, Illinois. The study describes how scientists have discovered that hair follicles can be softened to enable hair growth. The study also highlights that stem cells can be softened by expediting the production of RNA cells miR-205 in the hair. The research was conducted on mice, and scientists observed that the genetic manipulations to the stem cells produced more miR-205, which was responsible for hair growth in young and old mice.

Stem Cells Market Report Highlights:

The stem cells market is projected to attain a CAGR of 9.9% by 2032.

Adult stem cells registered positive growth in the past and remained dominant in the following years. Availability of cryopreservation and stem cell banking are some of the prominent factors for segment growth.

Regenerative medicine accounts for a significant position in the application segment owing to the rise in approvals for stem cell therapies.

Allogenic therapy is a dominating segment for stem cell therapy owing to its popularity in transplant procedures.

North America is a dominant market for stem cell therapies due to the presence of robust infrastructure, and high spending capacity on cell research and development. Besides, the rise in cancer cases is a significant factor for market development in North America.

The prominent players in the stem cell market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Stem Cell Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Novartis AG, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Angel Biotechnology, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lonza, and PromoCell GmbH



Stem Cells Market Report Segmentation:

Stem Cells Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent

Human Embryonic

Very Small Embryonic

Stem Cells Market, By Application Type (2023-2032)

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Stem Cells Market, By Technology Type (2023-2032)

Cryopreservation

Cell Production

Cell Acquisition

Wounds & injuries

Expansion and Sub-culture

Stem Cells Market, By Therapy Type (2023-2032)

Autologous

Allogeneic

Stem Cells Market, By End-user Type (2023-2032)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Stem Cells Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



