Heart Centre Rigshospitalet Enhances Leadership in Patient Care with Adoption of Latest Robotic Technology

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that physicians at Heart Centre Rigshospitalet of Copenhagen University Hospital successfully treated the first patients using Stereotaxis’ Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System. The Genesis system is the latest and most advanced robotic technology available for the treatment of heart rhythm disorders. Rigshospitalet is among the first in Europe, and the only hospital in Denmark, to offer the Genesis system to patients.



Electrophysiologists at The Heart Centre Rigshospitalet were early pioneers, and are global leaders, in the use of advanced robot technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Since installation of the first robotic system in 2006, Rigshospitalet physicians have successfully treated over 5,000 patients using Stereotaxis’ robotic technology. The hospital remains among the only hospitals in Denmark permitted to treat complex congenital and pediatric arrhythmias and has used robotic technology to treat patients where traditional approaches would be unsuccessful.

“Robotics is an essential part of our electrophysiology program at Rigshospitalet and reflects our continued commitment to advanced technology and techniques that improve patient care,” said Dr. Peter Karl Jacobsen, Head of Invasive Electrophysiology at Rigshospitalet. “I am very impressed with the speed and precision of the Genesis system and look forward to the positive impact it will have when treating our patients with complex heart rhythm disorders.”

“We are excited to bring the most advanced technology to Denmark,” added Dr. Xu Chen, Chief Physician and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist “We have built a leading robotic program and are excited to continue to provide safe and effective therapy to patients unsuitable for traditional treatments.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias—abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the team at Rigshospitalet,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to continuing a strong collaboration that advances patient care, clinical science, and technology development in electrophysiology.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

