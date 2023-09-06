Brevo Meets Consumer Demand for Frictionless Purchasing Experiences with New CRM Solutions

Sales, Meetings, Phone, and Payment Functionalities Optimize Customer Interactions

SEATTLE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo , a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, has today unveiled sales solutions designed to address the growing customer demand for frictionless purchasing experiences. Complementing its Marketing Platform, Brevo launches the Pro version of its Sales Platform, Meetings, Phone and Payments solutions to empower small and mid-size businesses to deliver exceptional customer interactions efficiently and at scale.

In today’s competitive market, seamless business interactions are increasingly important with 73% of consumers noting experience as a key consideration when making a purchasing decision. Despite this, many companies lack clear visibility into the customer journey, which results in inauthentic interactions, business misalignment and an overly complicated and lengthy purchasing process.

The new Brevo Sales Solutions addresses these challenges head-on and enables small and mid-size organizations to cost effectively accelerate their sales cycle and streamline customer interactions.

Sales Platform: Grow your business freely by managing multiple pipelines. Supercharge your sales strategy using valuable insights from past interactions with a shared inbox, lead scoring and advanced reporting capabilities.

Grow your business freely by managing multiple pipelines. Supercharge your sales strategy using valuable insights from past interactions with a shared inbox, lead scoring and advanced reporting capabilities. Meetings: Simplify the scheduling process by enabling clients to easily book appointments with you through a customizable Meetings booking page. Host video meetings on Brevo or via integrations with Google Meet and Zoom.

Simplify the scheduling process by enabling clients to easily book appointments with you through a customizable Meetings booking page. Host video meetings on Brevo or via integrations with Google Meet and Zoom. Phone: Make calls using your unique cloud-based number from your phone or desktop, access call statistics, and benefit from call recordings, call and voicemail transcription. Keep your contact call history in one place to enhance your sales and marketing processes.

Make calls using your unique cloud-based number from your phone or desktop, access call statistics, and benefit from call recordings, call and voicemail transcription. Keep your contact call history in one place to enhance your sales and marketing processes. Payments : Complete the sales process by collecting payment through your unique Payments link and share them anywhere, including SMS, email, website or social media.

“Customers are looking to do more with their CRM solution, they expect sales, meetings, telephony and payments to come together,” noted R “Ray” Wang, Chairman and CEO of Constellation Research, Inc. “The goal is to bring greater alignment with all stakeholders of the buying cycle.”

With Brevo's sales solutions, businesses can craft a fluid buying journey. From lead capture to booking initial sales meetings, finalizing engagement details over the phone, and collecting payment, Brevo simplifies and accelerates purchasing cycles for business and customers.

“Customers expect a personalized frictionless purchasing experience, but that can be challenging for organizations to deliver – ultimately hindering their growth and success,” said Isabelle Guis, CEO North America and Global CMO at Brevo. “With Brevo in their arsenal, they can regain control of their customer data, have live and timely interactions and shorten their sales cycle while delivering a great experience to their customers and gaining a competitive edge.”

Brevo’s CRM suite features a user-friendly interface, detailed reports, and drag-and-drop editors, making the latest sales and marketing solutions accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise. Brevo's unique and flexible pricing model allows businesses to leverage high-end sales and automation capabilities without fear of contact thresholds or increased fees as they grow. Additionally, Brevo offers 24/7 customer care in six languages across web, social, and email, with phone support available for BrevoPlus customers.

Brevo's sales solutions are available now for businesses to enhance their sales processes and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Sales Pro Plan: $12 per user per month – available globally

Meetings: Free with any Brevo plan – available globally

Phone Pro Plan: $19 per user per month – available globally

Payments: 1% fee for outgoing bank transfers – available in France only

To learn more, visit https://www.brevo.com/sales-launch/

