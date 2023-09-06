Sopheon Customers Win Three Straight Outstanding Corporate Innovator Awards

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, announced that its customers have won the Outstanding Corporate Innovator (OCI) Award for three consecutive years. These elite global corporations are recognized by the Product Development & Management Association (PDMA) for their innovation success.



In its 36th year, the OCI Award is the only global innovation award that recognizes sustained and quantifiable business results from new products and services. The PDMA is a global community of professionals whose skills, expertise and experience power the most recognized and respected innovative companies in the world. The founding principle is that successful commercialization of products and innovation requires efficient cross-organizational processes from concept through end-of-life exit.

“Sopheon is proud to work alongside many of the most innovative companies in the world,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “People often associate the word ‘innovation’ with young, start-up companies. But innovation is everywhere. A glance at the most successful long-term enterprises reveals innovation at every turn. Great companies are constantly redefining, reimagining and reinventing. The most recent winners of the Corporate Innovator Award are outstanding examples of companies that combine great vision and strategy with a world-class innovation management system.”

Sopheon’s software offerings support InnovationOps thinking and principles that help organizations with managing discovery, product management, project management, portfolio management and governance. Sopheon enables a perfect combination of creativity and structure that allows companies to respond to market needs in real time.

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.

To experience the power of Sopheon’s InnovationOps software, visit Accolade ® , Acclaim™ Ideas , Acclaim™ Projects and Acclaim™ Products .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented in over 50 countries by hundreds of blue-chip customers, including the three most recent winners of the PDMA’s Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.