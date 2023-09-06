GraniteShares Appoints Paul Marino as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran to drive global business development efforts for core ETFs and single-stock ETPs

New York, NY, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShar e s , the U.S. ETF issuer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Marino as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Marino brings with him 23 years of expertise in sales, strategy and business development in the financial services industry.

In his new role as CRO, Marino will oversee all aspects of marketing, business development, and sales across GraniteShares’ core ETFs and single-stock exchange-traded products (ETPs). Collaborating closely with Founder and CEO Will Rhind as well as the Executive Leadership Team, Marino will be pivotal in spearheading the company’s global sales and business development initiatives.

“Welcoming Paul to the GraniteShares team marks a significant milestone for our organization,” said Rhind. “His expertise in crafting a clear vision, building high-performing teams, and driving sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our objectives of innovation and expansion.”

Prior to joining GraniteShares, Paul served as Vice President of Business Development for Allianz Life. He has also held various leadership roles at organizations including Facet Wealth, Russell Investments, Amundi US (formerly Pioneer Investments), Federated Investors and New York Life Insurance Company. He also serves as a consultant for the Maestro Group, an elite group of thinkers, learners and trainers whose mission is to change the financial futures of individuals and organizations by teaching the science and art of sales.

Marino has a proven track record of projecting a clear vision, leading sales teams, evangelizing portfolio solutions and driving revenue for asset management firms. His strategic approach, which combines data-driven insights with business acumen, complements GraniteShares’ commitment to innovation and operational excellence. He will be instrumental in helping the GraniteShares team drive go-to-market strategies through process development, sales enablement, data-driven marketing and operational excellence, all tied to growing revenue.

"Stepping into this role at GraniteShares, a pioneer in innovative market areas like single-stock ETFs, presents a compelling opportunity for strategic collaboration and business growth,” shared Marino. “I'm eager to contribute to the firm's ongoing success and innovation."

Marino was a film major and NCAA Division I baseball player at Fordham University and holds a BFA in Communication Arts from the New York Institute of Technology. He began his career writing for Newsday, one of the nation's largest daily newspapers at the time.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an award-winning global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a European market leader in Leveraged Single Stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor. Graniteshares believes the future of investing lies at the nexus of alternative thinking, low fees, and disruptive product structures—the core of its high conviction investment philosophy. The firm launched its first product in 2017 and is a fast growing ETF issuer with approx $1.6 Billion in assets under management spanning a full array of investment strategies.