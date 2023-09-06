Anonymous Intelligence Company Announces Limitless VPN’s Launch of Enhanced VPN, Rollout to Existing Users and Revenue Generation; Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and businesses alike, is pleased to announce that its legacy Limitless suite of technology products has launched a new version of its Limitless VPN, featuring updated servers, streamlined signup process, new features and built in monetization.



LIMITLESS VPN

With the newest version of Limitless VPN, users can expect faster speeds and smoother browsing, allowing them to enjoy seamless streaming, instant downloads, and uninterrupted access to their favorite content. The team and ANON have also implemented cutting-edge privacy protection features, ensuring online activities remain private and secure.

The Limitless VPN has also streamlined its signup process allowing users to access the VPN service in under one minute.

“I am really excited to share the release of the fully revamped Limitless VPN.” Commented Lucas Russell, CEO of ANON. “The integration of our ANON SDK into the enhanced VPN coupled with the commencement of revenue generation marks a significant milestone. Over the past few months, the team has tirelessly worked to refine and enhance each aspect of the VPN and we anticipate launching the beta test of our forthcoming enterprise addition to the VPN which is one step to building the “full suite of products” which we intend to release in the next months.”

The Limitless VPN is the first public release of a program featuring the ANON SDK that uses public data to monetize applications without compromising user security. Users of the VPN simply agree to allow the SDK to run alongside the VPN for access to a premium VPN service for free.

To make this transition seamless for existing VPN clients, the old version of the Limitless VPN will be gradually phased out over the coming weeks. As the Company embraces this thrilling new chapter, we encourage all users to upgrade to the newest version at their earliest convenience. Rest assured the dedicated ANON team has meticulously ensured a smooth upgrade process so users can continue to enjoy the Limitless VPN without any disruptions. The latest version of the Limitless VPN is available for download at www.limitlessvpn.com.

CORPORATE UPDATE

TURMINAl.AI

Turminal.ai continues to be developed in its closed beta. The Company expects to launch the public beta to its waiting list of over 37,000 subscribers in Q4 2023. The Company has worked to develop new safety protocols, development partnerships, mobile application, and has continued to evolve its AI “Gain of Function” confidence building tool.

“The Turminal.ai platform has continued to expand into new and exciting arenas. We are on the edge of a full launch as the team is putting the final touches on expanded privacy and monetization features. I believe Turminal.ai will be a big win for ANON and fill an underserviced market niche at launch. The platform will also be launched with the ANON SDK installed further driving revenue for the Company.” Stated Mr. Russell.

HALLER.AI PUBLIC BETA LAUNCH DATE

Additionally, the Company announces that Haller.ai has confirmed its expected target launch date of September 15, 2023 for the public beta release of its E-AI platform.

Small businesses and Solopreneurs will be onboarded to the platform for a free trial with paid subscriptions available to power users.

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

Forward-Looking Statements

