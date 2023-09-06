HPC International Releases Three New Editions of Their Best-selling Book Series Hope & Destiny for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPC International, a leading purchased services supplier for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, has announced the release of three new editions of their best-selling book series, Hope & Destiny, written specifically for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited disorder of the red blood cells that disproportionately affects people of color.

The new Hope & Destiny series includes the following three books, recently updated and revised in new editions this year:

Hope & Destiny is a collaboration between respected medical experts in the field of hematology and sickle cells: Allan F. Platt, PA-C, MMSc, James Eckman, MD and Lewis L. Hsu, MD, PhD. Written for adult patients, parents and caregivers affected by SCD, the new edition offers the latest information about treatment regimens, pain management, medications, developmental challenges and contains insights from both experts and patients to help those with SCD cope with the emotional and psychological distress caused by the disease.

“HPC International’s vast majority of in-house published books and educational resources are sold to healthcare organizations, which can distribute them directly to patients for free,” said HPC International CEO Hilton M. Hudson, MD, FACS. “We’re excited to get the new Hope & Destiny editions into the hands of the patients who need them, furthering our goal to eliminate health disparities through education and cost-effective access to trustworthy information.”

An established publishing authority on sickle cell disease, HPC International offers a collection of educational materials on SCD sold directly to hospitals, clinics, public health departments, associations and physician practices, so they can distribute these resources to their patients at no additional cost. This past month, HPC International, in partnership with Klein Buendel, Inc., a health communication research and technology firm, launched Pinpoint™, the first-of-its-kind sickle cell pain management app, which provides a safe, interactive, and convenient way for patients to learn about, track, assess, and communicate with their doctors about their sickle cell pain. The educational content in the Pinpoint™ app comes from the renowned and best-selling Hope & Destiny book series.

For more information or to purchase the Hope & Destiny book series, visit HPC International.

About HPC International, Inc.

HPC International is a leading purchased services provider for healthcare, corporations and academic institutions, offering a full range of professional development expense management services including education consulting, evidence-based research, virtual librarian support, book publishing and distribution of training resources. HPC helps to centralize and better manage purchased services spending to help organizations save money. HPC’s unique service lines include HPCEducationConcierge™ expense management program, HPCEnterpriseLibrarian™ contract library management and support, HPCBooksource™ book distribution, HPCResearch™, and HPCCommercializationPartner™ for marketing and commercializing innovative new products and evidence-based educational tools.

HPC is an MBE diversity supplier and contract-awarded supplier through group purchasing organizations (GPO’s) and purchasing collaboratives, including HealthTrust, CoreTrust, Vizient, Conductiv, and E&I Cooperative. HPC was founded in 1996 and is based outside of Chicago. Learn more about HPC’s service offerings at hpcinternationalinc.com.





