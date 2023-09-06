Growth of K-Beauty Products Market Size Will Surpass USD 225.69 Billion By 2032, at 9.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “K-Beauty Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care); By End-user; By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online); By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global k-beauty products market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 92.16 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 225.69 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is K-Beauty Products? How Big is K-Beauty Products Market Share?

Overview

K-Beauty, also known as Korean Beauty or Korean Skincare, gradually takes over the beauty world. It is a skincare routine that was invented in South Korea. It is a complete routine emphasizing nutrition, hydration, and skin protection. Korean skincare seeks to make and maintain skin healthy and glowing. Also, these products are known for their visually attractive and captivating packaging designs.

Moreover, their thorough attention to detail and overall creative appeal inject joy and playfulness into skincare routines. This part has strongly resonated with customers, as the eye-catching packaging enriches the overall experience and makes using the products more pleasing. As a result, the k-beauty products market demand is expanding.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Able C&C

AMOREPACIFIC

BANILLA

CARVER KOREA

Clio

Creme Shop

Nature Republic

The Face Shop

TolyMoly

OR

K-Beauty Products Market: Report Scope

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

High-quality ingredients: The popularity of K-beauty products is due to their emphasis on premium ingredients. Including efficient, safe, and frequently natural components is a priority for K-beauty brands, which appeals to consumers and promotes the use of these products.

The popularity of K-beauty products is due to their emphasis on premium ingredients. Including efficient, safe, and frequently natural components is a priority for K-beauty brands, which appeals to consumers and promotes the use of these products. Celebrity endorsements: Promoting Korean beauty products by well-known public figures from many cultures heightens their universal appeal and encourages people from various cultural backgrounds to incorporate them into their skincare routines. Such celebrity endorsements significantly contribute to the economic success of these goods and the development of a favorable reputation for them in the k-beauty products market growth.

Top Findings of the Report

With customers adopting the beauty regimens and products used by their favorite celebrities, the popularity of k-beauty products has substantially influenced the current beauty trends.

The k-beauty products market segmentation is mainly based on the end use, product, region, and distribution channel.

North America region has dominated the market in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Collaboration with Korean Celebrities: Celebrity influencers benefit marketers because of their extensive worldwide reach and capacity to overcome cross-cultural barriers. One of the main tactics cosmetics businesses use is to work with Korean celebrities, taking advantage of their popularity and influence. This includes using well-known Koreans as brand ambassadors, using them in narrative campaigns, and using them in social media platforms' streaming ads and instructional videos.

Celebrity influencers benefit marketers because of their extensive worldwide reach and capacity to overcome cross-cultural barriers. One of the main tactics cosmetics businesses use is to work with Korean celebrities, taking advantage of their popularity and influence. This includes using well-known Koreans as brand ambassadors, using them in narrative campaigns, and using them in social media platforms' streaming ads and instructional videos. Companies taking initiatives due to increased demand: Due to the rising demand, leading K-beauty companies are continuously undertaking activities, including R&D, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, to maintain their k-beauty products market share and adjust to changing consumer tastes. These businesses constantly introduce a wide selection of products to keep up with changing consumer needs and remain competitive.

Segmental Analysis

Skin Care Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

K-beauty products' excellent adaptability and suitability for all skin types ensures little irritation. They are especially sought after since they work well with sensitive skin and can accommodate various skin types. This has helped to increase customer interest in the K-beauty products market demand.

Moreover, the hair sector is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Using natural and herbal substances is a hallmark of K-beauty hair care products. These substances have various advantages, such as enhanced hair health, hydration, and nourishment.

Women Sector Holds the Significant Share

Women now consume significantly more beauty products thanks to their active involvement in social and professional activities. Women increasingly demand chic and pricey beauty items as income levels rise. These elements remain the main forces behind women's demand for K-beauty products.

Furthermore, men are becoming more aware of their skincare requirements and issues with sensitivity, aging, acne, inflammatory diseases, and dryness. Therefore, the k-beauty products market size is driven by the rising awareness and demand among men.

Geographical Overview

North America: The region's development is aided by expanding demand for skincare goods, creative product branding initiatives, increased knowledge of beauty regimens, and successful advertising techniques. Notably, well-known K-beauty companies like AmorePacific are growing their presence in the US & Japan, further boosting the k-beauty products market in North America.

The region's development is aided by expanding demand for skincare goods, creative product branding initiatives, increased knowledge of beauty regimens, and successful advertising techniques. Notably, well-known K-beauty companies like AmorePacific are growing their presence in the US & Japan, further boosting the k-beauty products market in North America. Asia Pacific: Several factors, including the expanding industrial growth and the rising per capita wealth in developing nations like China and India, are responsible for the growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the personal care industry in emerging countries is anticipated to expand significantly shortly, creating a great opportunity for the region's cosmetics market to prosper.

Recent Developments

To increase its footprint in the Indian subcontinent, Saturday Skin entered into a strategic agreement with Nykaa in July 2022. Through the Nykaa website and mobile app, Saturday Skin will make its line of skin care products available to clients as part of this partnership.

In conjunction with the well-known Korean firm Shihyo, L'Oreal recently introduced a new line of cosmetic goods in November 2022. The beauty customs of China (C-Beauty), Korea (K-Beauty), and Japan (J-Beauty) are combined in this cutting-edge collection. This line of goods uses fermented rice and other cutting-edge Asian methods along with 24 herbal ingredients.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the k-beauty products market report based on product, end use, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Outlook

Skin Care Cleanser Moisturizer Serum Sunscreen Others

Hair Care Shampoo Conditioner Serums Others



By End User Outlook

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Online

Pharmacies

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

