Ireland Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Business Report 2023-2028 Featuring Littlewoods, Humm, & Scalapay

BNPL payments in Ireland are projected to experience robust growth, with an annual increase of 51.6%, reaching a total of US$2,133.0 million in 2023.

The long-term growth trajectory of the BNPL industry in Ireland remains promising, with a steady adoption rate forecasted over the coming years. Anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 31.3% between 2023 and 2028, the BNPL market is set to expand significantly. The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) associated with BNPL transactions is expected to surge from US$1,406.7 million in 2022 to a substantial US$8,311.0 million by 2028.

This growth surge can be attributed to the increasing penetration of e-commerce, which has propelled the BNPL payment industry in Ireland to substantial heights. This comprehensive report offers a meticulous and data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, presenting insights into market opportunities and associated risks across various retail categories. With a wide spectrum of over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, the report provides an intricate understanding of the dynamics, size, and forecast of the BNPL market, along with vital market share statistics.

The report delves into various business models, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models to provide a detailed snapshot of market opportunities. Furthermore, it offers a glimpse into consumer behavior and retail spending patterns in Ireland. The research employs industry best practices for an unbiased analysis, utilizing a proprietary analytics platform to furnish an elaborate view of emerging business and investment opportunities within the market.

This report facilitates a comprehensive comprehension of market dynamics for the Buy Now Pay Later sector, helping stakeholders identify market trends and crucial forecasting for the period between 2019 and 2028. It sheds light on critical KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, providing valuable insights to stay ahead of industry developments.

The insights extend to various end-use sectors, enabling evaluation of fresh opportunities across multiple domains. By understanding market dynamics specific to each sector, stakeholders can swiftly align themselves with the latest industry trends. Tailoring strategies to market specifics becomes seamless, as the report highlights growth segments, market risks, and essential trends within the BNPL sector through quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

The report also taps into consumer attitudes and actions, identifying and interpreting pivotal BNPL KPIs related to spending behavior across different demographics such as age, gender, and income level. Data from a proprietary survey enriches this understanding.

Armed with this insightful market intelligence and forward-looking analysis, stakeholders can proactively shape their business strategies to tap into the lucrative opportunities within the BNPL market, thereby securing a competitive edge in Ireland's dynamic economic landscape.

