Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Analysis and Growth Report, 2023-2028

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an increasing emphasis on sustainability and lowering the environmental impact of building materials such as cement. SCMs like fly ash, slag, and silica fume are considered environmentally good because they utilize industrial wastes that would otherwise wind up in landfills. By reducing the requirement for Portland cement clinker, which is energy-intensive to generate, SCMs reduce the carbon footprint of concrete manufacturing.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) are materials that are used as a partial replacement for Portland cement in the production of concrete and cement-based products. SCMs are used to improve the performance, durability, and sustainability of concrete while lowering the environmental effect of cement manufacture.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Supplementary Cementitious Material Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

the has been analyzed . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. Market intelligence for the global supplementary cementitious material market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global supplementary cementitious material market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-supplementary-cementitious-material-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Supplementary Cementitious Material Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, fly ash segment accounted for largest market share in 2021 while the others segment is projected to grow in the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.5%.

On the basis of application, in 2021, the residential segment held the greatest proportion of the supplemental cementitious materials market. In residential construction, SCMs like as fly ash, bricks, and slag cement are used.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.1 billion Growth Rate 4.9% Key Market Drivers Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Reducing Environmental Impact

Increased Awareness About the Benefits of SCMs Companies Profiled Advanced Cement Technologies LLC

ArcelorMittal SA

BASF SE

Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited

Boral Ltd

CEMEX SAB de CV

CemGreen ApS

Charah Solutions

CR Minerals Company, LLC

Ferroglobe PLC





Explore more about this report - https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-supplementary-cementitious-material-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global supplementary cementitious material market include,

In September 2022, Innovation Ash Solutions, a joint venture of Levenseat and Organic Innovation Solutions, revealed plans to build a 54,000-tonne-per-year industrial-scale air pollution control residue (APCR)-based SCM factory.

In February 2022, Purebase Corporation, a diversified resource firm, formed a strategic alliance with a large national vertically integrated materials company to create a new SCM market in California.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global supplementary cementitious material market growth include Advanced Cement Technologies LLC, ArcelorMittal SA, BASF SE, Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited, Boral Ltd, CEMEX SAB de CV, CemGreen ApS, Charah Solutions, CR Minerals Company, LLC, and Ferroglobe PLC, among others.

Get a Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-supplementary-cementitious-material-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global supplementary cementitious material market based on type, application and region

Global Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Fly Ash Slag Cement Silica Fume Calcinated Clay Gypsum Limestone Others

Global Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial Industrial Others

Global Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Supplementary Cementitious Material Market US Canada Latin America Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Supplementary Cementitious Material Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Supplementary Cementitious Material Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-supplementary-cementitious-material-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Supplementary Cementitious Material Report:

What will be the market value of the global supplementary cementitious material market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global supplementary cementitious material market?

What are the market drivers of the global supplementary cementitious material market?

What are the key trends in the global supplementary cementitious material market?

Which is the leading region in the global supplementary cementitious material market?

What are the major companies operating in the global supplementary cementitious material market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global supplementary cementitious material market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Get your Customized Research Report - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245